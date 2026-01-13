6 New Ryobi Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among major tool brands, one of the things Ryobi is known for is its vast slate of different products. Its catalog includes tools and accessories for several different trades, like carpentry, plumbing, and automotive, and ranges from simple hand tools to battery-powered vehicles like its 80V zero-turn mowers. Even with hundreds of products available, the company continues to add more to its inventory each year — whether it's with brand-new types of devices or upgrades of existing ones — and 2026 will be no different.
Only a handful of new items have been announced so far. It's not a very diverse slate yet, but the year is just getting started and more can be expected as we head closer to spring. Unsurprisingly, some of the new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 are power tools from the brand's popular cordless lines, which includes USB Lithium, 18V One+, and 40V proprietary power systems. However, not all of its newest wares will be typical power tools. Also in the pipeline are portable power sources/chargers and the brand's latest lawn equipment. Here are six new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools, though they use the same lithium-ion batteries as Ryobi's cordless drills, circular saws, and other equipment.
18V One+ 150W Power Source/Charger
Some of Ryobi's newest products are power source/chargers that allow users to use Ryobi 18V One+ batteries to supply portable electricity for a wide range of devices and small appliances. Using sine-wave technology, the power supply remains steady and constant to avoid damaging more sensitive electronics. The 18V One+ 150W Power Source (model PCLBG07B) weighs just 1-pound without a battery and can fit just as easily on a sawdust-covered workbench as it can a high-rise office desk, so virtually anyone can make use of the device.
The amount of charges or runtime depends on the capacity of the Ryobi 18V One+ battery attached to it, which ranges from compact 1.5 Ah models to massive 12 Ah units. An obvious application would be for charging tablets or phones — a 4 Ah battery can recharge a smartphone three times while a 12 Ah battery can do so 10 times — though you can also use the power source to charge digital cameras, smartwatches, and laptops. Both a USB-A and USB-C port are included, giving you a wider range of devices you can directly plug in. You can even use it to recharge the Ryobi USB Lithium batteries that fuel its line of compact power tools.
The 18V One+ 150W Power Source/Charger also includes a standard 120V outlet, allowing it to also run Wi-Fi routers, as well as lights, fans, and small televisions, which makes it useful while camping, tailgating, or working on a jobsite. For example, it can run a 20W fan for three hours with a 4 Ah battery and three times longer with a 12 Ah unit. Other features include auto-shutdown, an integrated phone/tablet holder, and an integrated LED light with three modes.
18V One+ 200W Power Source/Charger
Ryobi is releasing a similar model alongside its PCLBG07B — the 18V One+ 200W Power Source/Charger (model PCLBG06B). Both products are essentially the same and offer the same charging times, though the 200-watt model can power electronics that draw up to 50 watts more power. Wattage is important when plugging in a device — consider how a laptop may not draw enough power to recharge when you're using a smaller-watt smartphone wall charger. Another difference between the two is that the 200W model has an additional USB-C port, for a total of two, allowing you to use its extra wattage to power more devices simultaneously.
As with the 150-watt charger, runtime, and charge time is dependent on which Ryobi 18V One+ battery is being used to power it. You can expect the same specs, though, such as recharging a smartwatch a dozen times with a 4 Ah battery (36 times with a 12 Ah) or running a 32-inch television for two hours with a 4 Ah battery (six with a 12 Ah). Ryobi says it can recharge an 18V One+ 2 Ah battery in 35 minutes, and an 18V One+ 200W Power Source/Charger Kit that's bundled with a 2 Ah battery will also be available.
The device shares the same features as the 150W PCLBG07B, including individual on/off switches for the AC outlet, USB ports, and integrated LED light, so that you're only using power where it's needed. Both also use GaN technology to run more quietly and efficiently. Plus, you use Ryobi's 18V One+ 200W Power Source/Charger in conjunction with the brand's solar panels, including the Ryobi 60W foldable solar panel, for near-unlimited power when off-the-grid.
40V 300W Power Source/Charger
In addition to its 150W and 200W models, Ryobi is also releasing a beefier 300W Power Source/Charger, which uses sine-wave current to charge electronics that require more wattage. In order to supply this greater amount of energy, the 300W model uses Ryobi's bigger 40V batteries, which can also be used to power the newest Ryobi 40V cordless tools released last year, as well as any others in the line.
Like the 18V One+ 200W variant, the Ryobi 40V 300W Power Source/Charger (model RY40BG02B) sports two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a 120V ungrounded outlet. Able to power 300 watts at once, it's especially useful for tailgating, camping trips, or power outages, as it can handle larger fans, lights, and TVs. It can also be used to recharge Ryobi 40V batteries using USB-C in 95 minutes. The product can also take advantage of indefinite, sustainable energy by connecting to any of Ryobi's solar panels through the USB-C port.
The 300W Power Source/Charger is also similar to the smaller models because it also uses GaN technology for quieter use and extended runtimes, as well as an integrated LED task light and auto-shutdown feature when it's idle for three hours. Additionally, it features individual on/off switches for the light, the USB ports, and the AC outlet. Since it's bulkier and heavier than the 150W and 200W units, it also includes a carrying handle that makes it easier to transport or move around.
Ryobi is adding three new cordless push mowers to its 40V line
Ryobi is also adding three more lawn mowers to its lineup in 2026. All three use brushless motors and the same interchangeable Ryobi 40V batteries that run its power tools and other larger outdoor equipment, like chainsaws and snow blowers. The mowers are very similar in size but offer slightly different features. The Ryobi 40V HP 20-inch Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Mower (model RY40HPLM08K) can deliver more power than a 150-cc gas-powered equivalent and can last up to 55 minutes on a single charge, enabling it to cover ½ acre of property.
Its rear-wheel drive allows it to be pushed around the yard with less effort. Ryobi says its multi-blade Cross-Cut system, which offers mulching, bagging, and side discharging, helps prevent clumping and is better at filling bags from back to front for maximum interior space (which also means less-frequent emptying). Its cutting height can be adjusted and the mower's handles fold, so the machine can be stored vertically. The slightly-larger 40V HP 21-inch Push Multi-Blade Mower (model RY40HPLM04K2) and 40V HP 21-inch Self-Propelled All-Wheel Drive Multi-Blade Mower (RY40HPLM03K2) are also 3-in-1 mowers and deliver more power than 196-cc gas mowers. They analyze lawn conditions and can increase blade speed accordingly, while also offering a turbo mode for especially thick grass. They include a Cut Command Center feature that displays runtime and blade conditions, as well.
Not to mention, they can use two batteries at once for extended runtime, though the All-Wheel Drive model uses up juice more quickly. The AWD mower can also adapt its speed to your walking pace. These three new products haven't hit store shelves yet, so it's too soon to say if they'll share some of the common problems with Ryobi lawn mowers already on the market.