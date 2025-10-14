Common Problems With Ryobi Lawn Mowers (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The entire reason you buy a lawn mower, whether from Ryobi or any of the other major brands, is because you want a convenient tool that can quickly and easily whip your lawn into shape. Unfortunately, purchasing this kind of medium-duty equipment comes with a sort of unspoken contract: you get your convenient grass-cutter, but in exchange, you occasionally have to engage in some unpaid tech support work.

While Ryobi's lawn mowers are generally well-liked by users, indicated by fairly high ratings at Home Depot, no mechanical device is without its occasional hiccup, and those mowers are no exception. Users on social platforms like Reddit have reported certain subsets of issues with their Ryobi mowers somewhat regularly, and while these problems aren't anything horrible, they can be frustrating and persistent enough to warrant a warning.

For more information on how we found these issues, check our methodology at the bottom of the page.