This Is The Best-Rated Space Heater You Can Buy At Costco

The leaves have fallen, the holidays are right around the corner, and the year is almost over. Thus, the chilly season is upon us, and staying warm once temperatures drop has become of the utmost importance. If you're working outside in a non-climate-controlled workshop, a shed, or a similarly frigid area, you'll need a way to keep yourself toasty. Assuming one of the handful of space heater alternatives to keep you warm isn't ideal, this is where such a heating unit becomes a strong investment. Space heaters are sold through most major retail chains, such as Costco, which has several different models available for its members. However, one stands as the highest-rated of the bunch.

At the time of publication, customers on the Costco website have collectively crowned one space heater as the highest-rated of all its offerings — not counting heaters with only a few ratings or those intended for individual heating. The Lasko 22-inch digital ceramic tower space heater, retailing for $54.99, uses 1,500 watts to heat up a room. It also has a wide oscillation capability to cover a larger area. This model features a timer that goes as high as 12 hours, various childproofing features, eco settings to use less energy without compromising heating, and more. Attached to it is Lasko's three-year warranty, protecting buyers from unforeseen factory defects. Of its 1,174 customer reviews, 912 gave it a perfect five stars.

This may be Costco's most popular full-room space heater, and it may seem like a worthwhile buy, but like any piece of tech, it's not perfect. Some buyers have highlighted its drawbacks that may make anyone think twice about giving it a try.