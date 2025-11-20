This Is The Best-Rated Space Heater You Can Buy At Costco
The leaves have fallen, the holidays are right around the corner, and the year is almost over. Thus, the chilly season is upon us, and staying warm once temperatures drop has become of the utmost importance. If you're working outside in a non-climate-controlled workshop, a shed, or a similarly frigid area, you'll need a way to keep yourself toasty. Assuming one of the handful of space heater alternatives to keep you warm isn't ideal, this is where such a heating unit becomes a strong investment. Space heaters are sold through most major retail chains, such as Costco, which has several different models available for its members. However, one stands as the highest-rated of the bunch.
At the time of publication, customers on the Costco website have collectively crowned one space heater as the highest-rated of all its offerings — not counting heaters with only a few ratings or those intended for individual heating. The Lasko 22-inch digital ceramic tower space heater, retailing for $54.99, uses 1,500 watts to heat up a room. It also has a wide oscillation capability to cover a larger area. This model features a timer that goes as high as 12 hours, various childproofing features, eco settings to use less energy without compromising heating, and more. Attached to it is Lasko's three-year warranty, protecting buyers from unforeseen factory defects. Of its 1,174 customer reviews, 912 gave it a perfect five stars.
This may be Costco's most popular full-room space heater, and it may seem like a worthwhile buy, but like any piece of tech, it's not perfect. Some buyers have highlighted its drawbacks that may make anyone think twice about giving it a try.
This Lasko heater may be a Costco favorite, but it's not perfect
As commendable as it is that this Lasko space heater garnered more than 900 five-star reviews on its Costco product page, the remaining 257 shouldn't be ignored entirely. After all, they highlight some of the issues one could encounter should they choose to buy it. One that consistently came up among Costco reviewers is this model's tendency to produce burning smells or damage outlets when in use. "Purchased 2 of these towers. The first one we used all the time and worked great. The second one started a fire in our home. We are very unhappy with the damage that it caused," wrote Costco customer Mike65, even providing pictures of their burned power outlet along with their one-star review.
Not only have several folks reported burning, but others have complained about the noise the heater can generate. Costco one-star reviewer DeeCShopper had it especially bad, going through multiple heaters with the final one being noisy and giving off a burning smell. In addition to noise problems, there are a few anecdotes concerning the heater going back and forth between two heat settings perpetually for seemingly no reason instead of simply shutting off when it reached the desired temperature. These instances may be in the minority, but they're still worth keeping in mind before purchasing.
It may have some issues, but Lasko's 22-inch space heater currently stands as Costco's highest-rated model to date. At $54.99 – the .99-ending price having a specific purpose at Costco – whether it's the right buy for you is entirely your call.