6 Alternatives To Space Heaters That'll Keep You Warm This Winter

During the winter season it can be a struggle to keep heating costs down, especially if you live in a home with many rooms or poor insulation. Thankfully, there are tons of gadgets that can help keep you warm, like space heaters. Designed to be relatively portable, space heaters can warm up rooms quickly. However, space heaters can pose safety risks, especially when exposed to moisture or flammable materials, like carpets or curtains.

Advertisement

Although you can follow a few safety tips to avoid trouble with your space heater, the reality is that it's not always the best solution for your needs. However, there are other options for warming yourself up, which can not only save you money in the long-term but also introduce added health benefits. For this article, we narrowed down several top-rated space heater alternatives which are closer to your body or work fixed to furniture like beds and chairs. You can learn more about how we've selected these items below, but if you're ready to start warming up, let's go.