12 Must-Have Gadgets To Help Keep You Warm This Winter
Earth just had its warmest winter on record, again, and it's probably going to beat that personal best again. Not exactly shocking news at this point. Climate change-wise, it's a blaring alarm bell of what's to come, but one could argue that — as concerning as it is — it's the only good thing we'll get out of this crisis. But it won't ever mean that the coldest months become t-shirt and shorts weather. So while you're bundling up, consider grabbing a few winter-weather gadgets to keep you warm.
To point you in the right direction, we've compiled a list of 12 uncommon items that will come in handy whether you have a commute to the office, a stay-at-home job, or just want to warm up in a chilly home. Some will change the game, like a smart thermostat, while others will be a small but welcome benefit, like a coffee mug warmer. Everything on this list can be purchased via Amazon and has solid customer ratings to give you peace of mind when buying. Let's get into it.
Heated mouse
You read that right. There are computer mice that heat up to warm your mouse hand just like a hand warmer pouch. ValueRays USB Optical Heated Computer Mouse is an excellent choice in this niche category. It has all the essential specs, like a DPI button and forward and back buttons. Then there's the heating feature. On the underside of the mouse, you'll find an adjustment switch with three settings: off, low, and high. ValueRays says it can get as hot as 120°F or 48°C when set to high. It's safe to operate and only requires that you plug in its USB 2.0 wired cable.
When active, heat radiates off the entire surface of the mouse, keeping both your palm and your fingers warm. Cold environments can quickly impact dexterity, so this will be especially useful for anyone with a deadline and an office that's prone to a frigid draft. If you're specifically looking for a more ergonomic design or enhanced functionality, you can explore our list of the best ergonomic mouse options.
If you're not sold on the idea of a hot mouse, consider the Warm Desk Pad by Olidik, which can warm your keyboard, mouse, and anything else on your desk up to 122°F or 50°C at maximum settings. Or, warm up your hand without buying a heated mouse by getting the Wolvio USB Heated Mouse Pad.
Rechargeable hand warmers
Disposable hand warmers are a winter must, but they're just that: disposable. It can feel a bit wasteful to use and throw out several dozen over the course of winter, even if they're cheap. So instead, try the next generation of hand warmers. The Hotdot Electric Hand Warmers have a 6400 mAh rechargeable battery with an LED display to read their temperature. According to Hotdot, you'll get 20 hours of heating per charge, and it only takes a second to warm up once activated. Choose from three temperature settings that can get as hot as 122°F, or 50°C. You'll never find a pair of disposable hand warmers that last as long.
You might be wondering how safe it is to have a device that gets so hot with a lithium-ion battery inside — you know, the kind prone to, well, explosions. Hotdot claims the hand warmers are FCC certified and use intelligent AI temperature control to prevent overheating. Winter weather is kryptonite for lithium-ion batteries, though, so perhaps, in this case, the heat works to their advantage.
Reviews give the Hotdot warmers nothing but praise for the warmth they provide, how easy they are to use, and how small the devices are. They'll work like most warmers, which do best when slipped into the dedicated insert on a pair of mittens. Best of all, these hand warmers only cost $29.99 and they'll last you for many winters to come.
Desktop coffee mug warmer
Nothing beats a hot cup of coffee on a winter morning, but then you get pulled into an early meeting, and when you come back, it's cold. Not anymore with this Coffee Mug Warmer from Oracer. It's not just a hot plate with an on switch; it has a mug sensor that activates as soon as you set your cup down on it and switches off when your coffee has been MIA for more than five minutes. There are two temperature settings, which can go up to 150°F or 65°C for those who need a burnt tongue to enjoy their cup of Joe. For $23.99, there's not much else we could ask for.
For those with a much larger budget who need to bring that coffee with them on the go, we recommend the Ember Travel Mug. It's costly at $199.95, but the feature set may justify the price of admission. It works on your desktop with its charging coaster, then keeps your drink at a piping 145°F (or 62°C) maximum for up to three hours while on the go.
Using the app, you can easily customize the temperature and locate your mug via the built-in Find My-compatible chip if it gets lost. It claims to offer a spill-proof "360° drinking experience." Reviews for the Ember Travel Mug are mixed compared to other items on this list. Customers complain about the build quality and battery life, but the Ember continues to be one of the best in its category.
Beanie with built-in Bluetooth headphones
Music lovers are all too familiar with the struggle of enjoying music in tandem with warm headgear — especially a beanie. Your pair of over-ear headphones will look quite silly if you bunch it up around your ears to accommodate them. So instead, why not combine the headphones and the beanie together? ASIILOVI's Bluetooth Beanie conceals a set of speakers and microphones into the sides, making it look as unsuspecting as any other. Connect to it like you might with any other pair of Bluetooth headphones and enjoy your music. Not a bad deal for only $28.98.
Now, let's be abundantly clear: This is not going to be an audiophile-grade experience, despite the manufacturer's claims. Speaking from personal experience, these headphones really only exist for the convenience — not audio fidelity or call quality. It's impossible to expect much else for $30. These are great if you're not picky about bitrate or you just want to enjoy a podcast on the go. The best Bluetooth headphones on the market right now are what will sate your desire for a hi-fi listening experience, even if they don't keep your head warm.
Space heater
If you don't have central heating or a nearby radiator, then a space heater is the next best thing. Just set it down and keep a small room or work area plenty warm. The Vornado MVH Space Heater punches way above its weight class by using vortex air circulation (effectively making it a tiny furnace) to fill the room with heat, not just create a small area of warmth in its immediate vicinity.
For those concerned about the effect on the energy bill, the Vornado lets you fine-tune the heat output via three heat settings and a thermostat, then shuts itself off automatically to maintain that temperature. In addition to this, it has a bunch of safety features like tip-over protection. The cool exterior during operation keeps you from accidentally burning yourself when moving it with a foot.
A heater of this size priced at $59.99 might seem a bit expensive, especially if you don't need that much heating. If you have a tiny office or just want to keep yourself warm while glued to the desk, you might instead try the Amazon Basics Ceramic Space Heater for only $19.99. At just six inches tall, this is perfect for a cheap desktop or under-desk heating solution. Plus, it's so small and portable that you can bring it with you around the house or anywhere with a spare plug.
Smart thermostat
If you do have central heating, you might not be making the most of it if you're still using an old thermostat from when the house was built. Smart thermostats have been on the market for a while now, and they're a must when it comes to energy efficiency and modern conveniences, like controlling your house's temperature from your phone. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat, released in 2015, may be a bit on the older side, but it continues to get universal praise at 4.4 out of 5 stars across almost 40,000 ratings. Definitely grab this one when it's on sale, though, as it retails for $249 and has been known to drop as low as $125 on rare occasions.
The main benefit of a smart thermostat like this is that it adapts to your preferences. So when you set the temperature higher at night, it eventually learns and puts it just how warm you like it. When you're away from home, it handles the temperature for maximum energy savings. And if savings are the main goal, its onboard intelligence helps you find the best temperature for efficiency to help lower your energy bill. It's easy to set up, compatible with the vast majority of homes, and looks stylish on the wall. If you want the latest and greatest — and your budget can accommodate — then consider the newer 4th gen Nest Learning Thermostat.
Heated throw blanket
If you're not all that interested in a space heater, then this throw blanket from Homemate is the next best thing. Take it with you to stay warm anywhere indoors, provided there's a plug within its 12.5-foot cable's reach. The soft flannel and sherpa mixture conceals a series of heating wires that allow the blanket to produce 10 different heat levels up to 122°F, or 50°C. Control everything from the attached controller/plug combination, or remove it if you just want to use the blanket as-is. To ease concerns about fire risk, the Homemate includes built-in overheat protection and a programmable automatic shutoff that keeps it going up to eight hours.
As a throw blanket, it's great for an office, home office, a bed, or a reading chair. Reviews give it a respectable 4.3 out of 5 stars, with the main complaint being that it's not as thick as it appears. You can grab it for $36.99 in seven colors. The smallest blanket measures 50 inches by 60 inches, but the largest available goes up to 100 inches by 90 inches.
Car seat warmer
A morning commute is already a tragedy in and of itself, so it definitely doesn't help when you climb into a chilly car and your butt touches a seat that's as cold as the arctic circle. While you're looking for accessories and upgrades to get your vehicle winter-ready, consider grabbing a heated seat cover cushion like this one from Sunny Color. It's a simple black velour cover that plugs into your 12v cigarette lighter — although it can be used on any seat, not just in a car. So when you start up your vehicle in the morning to get it warm and ready, plug this in while you're at it, and you might even be reluctant to get out of the car on arrival.
Sunny Color doesn't give much information on the product description page, but customers praise it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. There are two heat settings, and the heat distribution is even across the entire cushion. Most reviewers are pleased with the length and width, finding that it fits a wide variety of seats. If you'd rather not have an unsightly cable in your car, there's enough cord length to stuff it into the crevices so it's less visible. Considering that built-in heated seats are a luxury upgrade that can add hundreds of dollars to the price tag of a new vehicle, Sunny Color gives you the same upgrade for just $54.99.
Heated toilet seat
Fellow Americans, let's admit it: Bidets are the future because toilet paper, frankly, sucks. Without getting too much into the nitty gritty, a bidet cleans so well you'll never go back once you try. Of all the smart bathroom gadgets out there, a new toilet seat/bidet combo can revolutionize your time on the can. But while you're deciding which one to buy, consider an additional useful winter feature: seat heating. If you're looking just for the seat heating and aren't yet brave enough to go for a bidet, then the Bemis Radiance makes for a good choice.
In addition to keeping your back end warm, it includes a slow-close lid and a night light for midnight, er, package deliveries. It's elongated for larger U.S.-sized toilets and is easy to install. The only downside is you'll need a nearby plug, which may require a renovation or an extension cord depending on your situation. That aside, you'll never have to endure an icy toilet seat during winter again, and its three temperature settings make those toilet doomscrolling sessions much more comfortable.
Now for the bad news: Heated toilets can be pricey, and the Bemis Radiance costs an eye-watering $238.80. If you're going to spend that much money, you might as well go all in with a bidet and heated toilet seat combination, such as this option from FVZ for $299.99. Look at it this way though: The money you save on toilet paper could eventually cover the cost.
Towel warmer
Before looking at gadget upgrades for your bathroom, we have one more for you: a towel warmer. Getting out of the shower is chilly enough even on a normal summer day, so a towel warmer could come in handy all year long. We're not talking about an expensive heater rack that requires professional installation; the FLYHIT Towel Warmer can be had for $99.97 and used anywhere there's an outlet.
According to the manufacturer, this little can-shaped warmer can hold two large bath towels and get them warm in under half an hour. Really, it can be used for any fabric: clothing, blankets, anything you want heated up that can be safely heated. The intention is to create an at-home spa experience. So toss your towel in here before a well-deserved shower and get a small slice of the pampered life for a fraction of the price. FLYHIT states its product works in any setting you like, whether that's a bathroom or at the pool.
Foot warmer
On this list, we've got warmers for your mice, for your hands, for your coffee, and even for your towels. In that spirit, why not grab warmers for your feet? Even with a space heater and a blanket, your feet may still feel cold. Circulation issues aside, outdoor enthusiasts will tell you it's because you lose much more heat to the ground than to the air, hence the necessity of a foot warmer. Our recommendation comes courtesy of ROWARMSEY and costs $42.99 a unit.
Cold feet will be a thing of the past thanks to the two different heating layers and its generously sized 20 by 20-inch dimensions. The velveteen material keeps it soft and comfortable while also being machine washable. This particular model is designed to be left on for much longer than other models — up to eight hours, maximum — making it a great choice for staying warm at the office or at night while sleeping. It has a whopping nine different temperature settings and reaches up to 149°F or 65°C. Ratings are high at 4.4 out of 5 stars, with users giving it high praise across the board.
Heated scarf
As the final option on this list for a heated version of something you might already own, you can't go wrong with a heated scarf on a freezing winter day. Cheap, electronically-heated jackets, gloves, and even shoes have become increasingly popular in recent years, but these items can be pricey for a quality article of clothing you'd want to invest in and own for years. A heated scarf is a cheap and easy way to enjoy the magic of battery-heated clothing. The Bits and Pieces Micro Fleece Battery-Operated Scarf costs only $24.98 and will keep you warmer than any other scarf you've ever owned.
Now, if you've never owned a self-heating item of clothing, keep in mind that this will require carrying around the (somewhat inconvenient) included battery pack. This version, like many, does not include replaceable batteries. You'll have to swap out the set of required AA batteries from time to time. However, this battery pack can be concealed in a little sewn-in pocket, and since it's a scarf, you'll probably have no trouble finding a jacket pocket to place it in.