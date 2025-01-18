12 Must-Have Gadgets To Help Keep You Warm This Winter

Nothing beats a hot cup of coffee on a winter morning, but then you get pulled into an early meeting, and when you come back, it's cold. Not anymore with this Coffee Mug Warmer from Oracer. It's not just a hot plate with an on switch; it has a mug sensor that activates as soon as you set your cup down on it and switches off when your coffee has been MIA for more than five minutes. There are two temperature settings, which can go up to 150°F or 65°C for those who need a burnt tongue to enjoy their cup of Joe. For $23.99, there's not much else we could ask for.

Advertisement

For those with a much larger budget who need to bring that coffee with them on the go, we recommend the Ember Travel Mug. It's costly at $199.95, but the feature set may justify the price of admission. It works on your desktop with its charging coaster, then keeps your drink at a piping 145°F (or 62°C) maximum for up to three hours while on the go.

Using the app, you can easily customize the temperature and locate your mug via the built-in Find My-compatible chip if it gets lost. It claims to offer a spill-proof "360° drinking experience." Reviews for the Ember Travel Mug are mixed compared to other items on this list. Customers complain about the build quality and battery life, but the Ember continues to be one of the best in its category.

Advertisement