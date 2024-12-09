Every Accessory And Upgrade You Need To Get Your Truck Winter Ready
Today's trucks are usually well-prepared for winter driving. Their engines come up to temperature very quickly, heated seats are the norm, and modern tires offer much better traction than even two decades ago. Most are also equipped with 4WD, which helps with traction on snow and ice.
Even so, winter brings too many obstacles to account for in the factory. Deep snow and ice can jam even the mightiest 4WD truck with the best winter tires installed. Frozen windshields are notoriously hard to clean during freezing winter mornings, too. You also need to wait before the cabin warms up to a comfortable temperature. Not to mention, trucks break down and might leave you stranded during a snow blizzard.
Thankfully, there are accessories and upgrades you can install to get your truck winter-ready. Some of these are essential for when the unthinkable happens, others will just cut down on the hassle of winter driving. One thing is certain — you'll find driving your truck during the winter much more delightful. So, without further ado, here are all the tricks to turn your truck into a frost-defying machine!
Emergency gear
Reminding people that safety should always be the number one priority may be dull, but really, keeping yourself and your family safe from the freezing cold might save your life. The first thing you should be asking yourself is, "how do I keep myself and my passengers warm if I can't start the truck?" Well, that's easy — keep extra blankets and warm clothing in your truck at all times. Things like winter hats and gloves will be your best friends. Chemical body warmers are good to have onboard, too.
Obviously, you may also want to keep extra food and water on hand. Today you can find hundreds of nutritious food items with long shelf lives, like protein or granola bars. Canned food is also a good option. Pro tip: keep a small camping gas stove and matches to heat water, and maybe you can make your family a warm cup of tea. This would also necessitate disposable urinals, which you can use inside the cabin, along with toilet paper. There are even urination devices specifically designed for females!
Furthermore, don't forget about a first-aid kit and an emergency flashlight, because anything can happen. Since we live in the 21st century, keeping a power bank to charge your devices is smart, too, because you might need to make an emergency call.
Shovel, snow brush, ice scraper, bag of sand
Trucks are much better at handling deep snow, thanks to their high road clearance, and they are usually equipped with four-wheel drive and other off-road gizmos for better traction off the line. However, even the mightiest truck could get stuck during severe snowfall. Thus, it would be great to carry some items to help you break loose.
A good retractable shovel will take up only a little space, and you can use it to clear the snow around the tires. If that doesn't work, you can also use sand or kitty litter, both of which help the tires grab onto something and unjam the truck. Make sure to keep a bag in your bed, especially if you live in areas with frequent snow storms.
Once you get going, you also need to look outside. So, make sure you keep a snow brush and ice scraper around, as they will help you clean your truck in no time. These items are not only useful in an emergency — they'll be helpful every winter morning. Because you are driving a truck, make sure to purchase a brush and scraper with an extendable handle.
A set of quality winter tires
All-season tires have come a long way, and some of them are truly useful in mild wintry conditions. However, because even the best all-season tire will suffer in deep snow. Although their name would make you believe they are suitable for any weather, they are only good in areas that don't experience heavy snowfall.
To put it bluntly, it's physically impossible to make a tire that will perform well in all weather conditions. There will always be a compromise in one area. With winter tires, though, it's different. They are designed specifically to tackle low temperatures, and roads covered with snow and ice. Winter tires are made of rubber compounds that stay pliable below the freezing point, which helps with grip. Moreover, their tread pattern is more aggressive, with deeper grooves and sipes that help with snow and ice traction.
If you frequently encounter icy roads, studded winter tires could spark your curiosity. These tires allow you to attach small metal studs across the tread, which dramatically improve traction over ice and packed snow. However, make sure studded tires are allowed in your region, as they are not very friendly to pavement. Whatever type of snow tire you find useful, make sure you only purchase models from reputable manufacturers. Very cheap tires perform poorly in most performance metrics, bordering on unsafe. They also don't last as long, making them more expensive in the long run.
Tire chains and traction mats
Winter tires are useful in most situations during the winter, particularly for driving on snow-covered roads. However, if you find yourself in very deep, unpacked snow, or over clear ice, chances are you'll need tire chains. They are inexpensive and usually easy to install, and they can prove valuable during challenging conditions.
Tire chains provide significantly more traction to the driven wheels; in the case of trucks, this means you can install two on the rear wheels if you only need to get unstuck. However, we'd still recommend putting chains on all wheels, as this will also make your truck more stable in the corners. It helps with braking, too. Just make sure you don't drive too fast, or use them on dry or wet surfaces because they can snap. Also, it would be helpful to learn how to install the chains before you find yourself trapped in the middle of nowhere.
Traction mats or boards are another great addition to your "snow unjamming" arsenal. These are mainly used among off-roaders, but there is no reason why you shouldn't keep a pair in your truck during the winter. Compact, lightweight, and relatively inexpensive, traction mats provide grip where there is none. Use your shovel to clean the area around the tires first, put the traction mats below, and watch your truck break free. Simple, yet effective.
Tow straps or a winch
Even with the best winter tires and all secondary accessories, your truck might get stuck in the snow. In cases where even a shovel and traction mats don't help, another vehicle can get you out of trouble by pulling you with a tow strap. These are compact, lightweight, and easy to store even inside the cabin. Make sure that the tow strap is rated for truck use before making the purchase, as car straps might snap during use with heavier vehicles. You should attach the strap to the towing points of both vehicles, which are usually positioned under the front and rear bumpers.
Although more expensive, bulkier, and more complicated to operate, winches are an even better solution than tow straps. They are mostly used by off-road folks but can be very helpful if you get your truck stuck in snow. Crucially, with a winch, you don't need another vehicle — just find something sturdy to attach the anchor point to. Once you are sure that the anchor is properly attached, engage the winch, and it will use electrical power to free your truck from the snow. This is an oversimplification, though — here is the correct procedure on wikiHow. Follow it closely, because winches can be dangerous if not used properly.
Portable jump starters and jumper cables
In some rare circumstances, the cold may kill your truck's battery, leaving you unable to get it started. This is very bad news if you are in a remote area (or just in a hurry).
Hence, it's a great idea to keep jumper cables in your truck at all times, particularly during the winter. Using these, you can connect your truck's battery to another vehicle, and start the engine. Still, you need to make sure that the engine on the other vehicle runs, and that you don't mix the positive and negative terminals. Also, don't touch the red and black clamps once connected! Pro tip: buy longer jumper cables, because the other driver might not be able to park directly next to your truck.
But what if there is no good samaritan around? In that case, you can use a jump starter. These are essentially compact battery banks that you charge at home and keep in your truck for emergencies. You can connect them easily to the battery terminals, and start your engine.
Before you splurge the cash, though, verify that the jump starter has enough cranking amps; for trucks, you need to be looking between 1,000 to 2,000 amps. This NOCO Boost HD 2,000A jump starter, for instance, has enough power to start an 8.0-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engine. As a bonus, it even serves as a battery bank to charge your devices!
Portable air compressor and tire sealant
You may notice the tire pressure light appearing on your truck's dashboard once the outside temperature drops. This is normal, as pressure is directly related to temperature; the colder it gets, the more the air pressure drops. On average, for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit change in ambient temperature, the pressure in your tires will drop by 1 psi.
Okay, but what's the big deal? Under-inflated tires perform worse overall, with less traction on wet roads and worse steering response. Thus, it would be a great idea to have a portable air compressor in your truck, which is usually powered by a 12V outlet. A good tire inflator will let you monitor the pressure on an easy-to-read display while being compact enough to store anywhere in your truck.
Still, if you find out that one of your truck tires is punctured, an air compressor won't be enough. In this case, a tire repair kit with plugs would be the best choice. Still, these kits take time, which is not something you'd want to do when stranded during a snowstorm.
Thus, for wintry conditions, we'd recommend tire sealants, like Fix-a-Flat for trucks, which are super easy to use. You only need to remove the object from the puncture (if present), and empty the pressurized bottle directly into the tire. Important disclaimer: you'll still need to repair the puncture at a tire shop — tire sealants are only to be used for emergencies.
Rubber floor mats
Carpeted truck mats feel more luxurious, but rubber floor mats will make your life easier during the winter, especially if you live in areas where it snows frequently.
To begin with, the snow that's stuck on your boots will melt after a few minutes in your truck's warm cabin. If you have rubber mats, you'll only need to wipe the water away; with textile mats, you'll need to wait for them to dry out. Mud and road salt are also easier to clean from rubber than textiles. The only thing you need is a garden hose and cloth of some kind. Meanwhile, for carpeted mats, a vacuum cleaner is a must.
When purchasing rubber mats, we highly recommend choosing custom models precisely cut for your particular truck. Or, you can make it a DIY project and cut the mats yourself. Keep in mind that mats with added side protection are even better, as they will better protect your truck's precious carpeting from moisture.
Remote start kit
Scraping your truck's windows during a freezing morning, only to then enter a cold cabin is a horror scenario. It takes a while, too, which often means you need to cut sleeping time. Well, a remote start feature for your truck will solve that issue. With it, you can start your truck from the comfort of your home, warm the cabin, and defrost the windows while drinking your morning coffee.
Truck manufacturers have offered remote start solutions for some time. They only work on trucks with automatic transmissions — sorry 2024 Toyota Tacoma manual owners. Still, you can visit the dealer and have the feature installed in a few hours. Then, you can start your truck's engine with the remote key fob.
If you find OEM remote start systems too expensive, a plethora of aftermarket solutions are also available. Keep in mind the price of remote start systems varies depending on the type. For instance, a one-way remote start won't signal you whether the engine has started, which can happen if the transmission is not in park (P). Two-way, systems, on the other hand, will show a clear indication. Some more advanced models can even connect to your smartphone or smartwatch, and let you operate the cabin's temperature, among other features.
Seat warmers & heated blankets
Heated seats are super-simple, yet some of the most ingenious solutions in the automotive industry. In just a few seconds, they solve the main issue of most modern vehicles — no cabin heating before the engine heats up. Unfortunately, too many automakers are still putting this feature behind a paywall; BMW infamously offered a heated seats subscription plan, only to change its mind after owners jailbroke their vehicles.
For those that have older trucks without seat heating, though, there are many aftermarket solutions available. Even if your truck has front heated seats, chances are the back ones aren't heated, so seat warmers will be a useful addition. Seat warmers usually run on the 12V socket inside your truck, and have enough power to instantly make you comfortable. Some even offer massaging functions for an even more luxurious experience.
But what about kids? Specifically, designed seat warmers for child car seats are notoriously hard to find in the U.S., though they are available on AliExpress. Still, you can keep your kids cozy with a heated blanket, which also runs on the 12V socket. Blankets are more versatile than seat warmers, and depending on the dimensions, can cover two people at once.
Bed cover
Waking up in the morning, only to find out that the bed of your truck is full of snow can be a buzzkill. Cleaning it would be a big annoyance, but more than that, snow adds unnecessary weight to your truck. This hurts performance and fuel economy, and it puts more load on the suspension and tires too. Fortunately, you can solve all those issues with a bed cover, also known as a tonneau cover. It's a simple solution to a huge problem truck owners face during the winter, and it also has other benefits. Notably, there is evidence that tonneau covers reduce aerodynamic drag, which improves performance and fuel efficiency.
For winter use, you'd want a tonneau cover that can handle more weight. Soft roll-up covers are easier to live with, but they can only handle light snow. So, if you frequently encounter blizzards, a hard roll-up cover would be the right choice. These are more expensive but better prepared for the winter. Every truck manufacturer offers both soft and hard toll-up tonneau covers, but aftermarket solutions are also available for the most popular pickup trucks. To make it easier for you, here are six of the highest-rated truck bed cover brands.
Windshield snow covers
Having a clear view out of your truck is an essential safety feature, and ice and snow can render the windows of our vehicles useless. While it's a chore to scrape away the ice from your truck every morning, you can solve that issue with a simple windshield snow cover. This accessory is similar to a sun shade and will protect your truck's windshield from snow and ice buildup.
Most importantly, it will make your life much easier every winter morning, and it's pretty straightforward to use, too. Attach the flexible side straps to the side mirrors, and the anchor points to the wheels, make sure the anti-theft wings are tucked inside the doors, and you are good to go. For even better protection, we'd recommend purchasing a windshield snow cover that also protects the side mirrors. Still, you need to ensure that the cover fully covers the windshield of your particular truck before purchasing.
Fog lights or off-road snow lights
You might find it fun to experience warp speed with your truck, but driving with the high beams on while it snows can be dangerously distracting. Your eyes will constantly try to focus on the oncoming snowflakes, which quickly becomes fatiguing. The bright white light of modern headlights only exacerbates the issue. Their high position can also illuminate the snowflakes, rather than the road in front of you, making the focusing issue even worse.
Fog lights can help alleviate these visibility issues. These illuminate the road ahead, rather than the snowflakes. Sure, they are designed to provide better visibility during fog or mist, but those are also made from particles, albeit smaller ones. They will work pretty well when it snows, allowing you to focus on the road ahead, rather than the snow. Fog lights are offered as a paid upgrade on most car models, or come standard on higher trims. Aftermarket fog lights for most trucks are also available, offering similar quality.
Another useful addition to your truck's lighting arsenal is off-road snow lights. Today, these usually come in the form of LED light bars, which are more powerful than regular fog lights. Thus, they illuminate the road ahead even better and are among the best truck mods to take your truck off-road. Accordingly, automakers include them in their off-road trims as well.