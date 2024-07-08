Vehicle Fog Lights Explained: How And When You Should Be Using Them

While Stanford researchers have created a device that will help autonomous cars see through fog, that's not going to help actual drivers. What most cars do have, however, are fog lights (or fog lamps as they're sometimes called), which many Americans use to colloquially refer to high beams. That's not what fog lights are, though. In fact, it's best if drivers don't use their high beams when there's heavy fog, as it can create a glare that obstructs the driver's view of the road. Fog lights, as the name implies, are meant to help drivers see when there's heavy fog.

They're positioned below regular headlights in such a way that they shine a light down at the road to both avoid producing a glare and to highlight road markings. While the headlights will help drivers see farther ahead of them, the fog lights will help them see if they need to merge or if they're in a turn lane. Even modern headlights being brighter (and they're just getting brighter) than their predecessors aren't as helpful in foggy conditions.

While fog lights can and should be used alongside the normal headlights when visibility is poor, they should never be used instead of regular lights. So, even though they aren't mandatory by law in the United States, if you are vehicle is equipped with fog lights, here's when to use them.