DIY Car Floor Mats: Save Money With This Easy Project

Do you know how home and hardware stores often sell custom-sized carpets? The custom sizing is accomplished by taking a fully-sized carpet and cutting it down to customer specifications. This process leaves a lot of scraps, and those stores are always looking to get rid of their excess scrap inventory. Thus, the savings are passed onto you.

If you visit your local hardware store like Home Depot, you can purchase a stack of carpet scraps for around $2 a square. If you're lucky, they'll already be big enough to comfortably fit the footwells in your car, but if they're too small, you can stick a few of them together with some glue or heavy-duty staples to make a patchwork mat. The carpet scraps are safe to use in all of your car's footwells, though if you're using them in the driver's seat, make sure you stick some grip pads to the bottom so they don't slide around and get under your pedals.

Since these patchwork mats are made of regular carpet, you can clean gunk out of them the same way you'd clean your carpet at home, with a little bit of scrubbing and a DIY cleaning solution. If they become too gunked up for you to keep using, you can just chuck them in the garbage and buy a fresh stack of scraps for the same low cost.