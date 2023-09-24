The DIY Cleaning Product You Can Make To Clean Stains Off Your Car Mats
For most of us, it's important to keep the carpets in our homes clean and clear. We invest in everything from vacuums to expensive cleaners to keep them dust and stain-free. But the rugs in our homes rarely face the same kind of beating that the mats in our cars do. While you can wipe your feet and remove your shoes before stepping onto a carpet in the home, a vehicle's mats are not so privileged. Rain, mud, gum, leaves, sand, and any other such debris may find its home in your car's mats. And while there's nothing to say you must clean them, keeping them in top shape contributes to the overall maintenance of your car.
A simple vacuum at the gas station can do wonders for dust, but if you have major staining you want to eliminate, you'll need a washing solution. However, that doesn't mean you need to invest in an expensive chemical cleaning agent. It's likely you have the materials to do a thorough wash in your medicine cabinet already.
How to DIY a carpet solution
It's entirely possible to tackle set-in and even smelly stains from your car's mats using a simple home remedy. You only need water, hydrogen peroxide, essential oil, and a little elbow grease. All of these are items commonly found around the house. An alternate recipe includes vinegar and dish soap with a little warm water. Just make sure to vacuum or shake the mats out before applying either solution.
For the former, simply mix 2/3 cup of water with 1/3 cup of peroxide and a few drops of your favorite essential oil (lemon or any other kind of citrus works best) into a spray bottle. Apply to stains and blot with a cloth or, for more set-in stains, you can apply a scrub brush. Repeat until the stains are gone, and dry with a cloth.
With the latter recipe, mix warm water with distilled white vinegar at a 1:1 ratio and then add a teaspoon of dish soap. Put it in a spray bottle and spot treat any stains using a scrub brush or a cloth. Dab them dry, and voila, it's like having a new car.