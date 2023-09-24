The DIY Cleaning Product You Can Make To Clean Stains Off Your Car Mats

For most of us, it's important to keep the carpets in our homes clean and clear. We invest in everything from vacuums to expensive cleaners to keep them dust and stain-free. But the rugs in our homes rarely face the same kind of beating that the mats in our cars do. While you can wipe your feet and remove your shoes before stepping onto a carpet in the home, a vehicle's mats are not so privileged. Rain, mud, gum, leaves, sand, and any other such debris may find its home in your car's mats. And while there's nothing to say you must clean them, keeping them in top shape contributes to the overall maintenance of your car.

A simple vacuum at the gas station can do wonders for dust, but if you have major staining you want to eliminate, you'll need a washing solution. However, that doesn't mean you need to invest in an expensive chemical cleaning agent. It's likely you have the materials to do a thorough wash in your medicine cabinet already.