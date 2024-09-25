Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) Review: A Beautiful, Costly Addition To Your Smart Home

Installing the Nest Thermostat requires a decent amount of DIY aptitude — you are wiring up your central air conditioner and furnace after all. Google recommends you turn off the power when you do so. Everything is low voltage, so there's no risk of physical harm, but it's still a good idea to avoid potentially damaging the equipment.

Advertisement

As always, it's highly recommended that you take a photo of the wiring to your old thermostat that you're replacing. This helps you know where to run the wires on the new unit (and reinstall the old thermostat if anything goes south). Unfortunately, if you have a third-generation thermostat, the base plat is not the same size. It would have been amazing if previous Nest owners could just remove the old thermostat and pop on the new one without having to rewire. Sadly, the old base plates are too big for the new thermostat.

Nest also includes the aforementioned plastic plate to cover up any remnants of your last thermostat — old holes, or paint for example. The new cover plate is round, while my previous one was rectangular. Unfortunately, the new plate doesn't cover the entire area the old one did, so if this is the specific trade-up you're doing, you may need a little bit of paint to match your newly-uncovered drywall.

Advertisement

Wiring the thermostat is easy — just press down the buttons where the wires are meant to go and release them to lock the wires into place. If you want to use the cover plate, be sure to attach that to the base first, wire it up, and then two screws hold it all in place. Nest includes all the hardware you'll need to get it installed.