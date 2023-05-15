Vivint Smart Home System (2023) Review: Modern Security In A Fully Connected Setup

The most precious things in life are kept within your home, so protection isn't just an option, it's a necessity. Not only that, the quality of the protection you get matters more than you realize. Not all home security companies are created equal. Some are all-DIY systems that rely on the homeowner installing and overseeing the equipment protecting their livelihoods, while others utilize professionals to ensure that the line of defense standing between your home and dangers ranging from intruders to fires to floods is installed right the first time.

DIY-install home security devices have their strengths and shortcomings. They're often significantly more affordable but may lack the total home protection of a professional system. Joining the lineup of smart home security systems tested firsthand by SlashGear is Vivint, a brand focused on custom-tailored security system packages with professional monitoring and installation. Vivint systems can be contract-free if the equipment is purchased upfront, or financed over a period of three to five years. Its offerings include outdoor video surveillance, entry point sensors, and flood and fire monitoring all with the modern and intelligent control of a mobile app command center.

Vivint provided, installed, and covered the monthly subscription fee for the home security system components of this Smart Home System (2023) for the sake of this review.