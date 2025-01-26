3 Space Heater Safety Tips You Need To Know Before Putting One In Your Garage
Though the seasons may change, for many, the workload doesn't at all. There are always jobs to get done, repairs to take care of, and routine appliance maintenance to handle, which means the garage is still frequented even as temperatures drop with the winter months. Even with thick walls and the process of insulating garage doors done, for many, garages can become borderline inhospitable during the cold season. Finding a way to heat them up is crucial if they want to get anything done with some level of comfort. This is where heaters can save the day.
For the benefit of those with chilly garages, there are plenty of space heaters on the market to choose from. In fact, there are even some highly-rated garage heaters available that you can buy online, so you can get ahold of one without having to leave the house. Still, buying a space heater and powering it up in your garage is only half the battle. Though it may seem like a straightforward appliance to set up and use, as a heat source, it's important to exercise caution, or you could find yourself trying to put out a fire in short order.
Ensure your space heater is intended for use in a garage
It might sound like common sense, but you should ensure that the space heater is correct for the space you plan to use it in before you set it up. Most importantly, you want to make sure that you're getting an actual indoor heater. There are outdoor heaters for sale, and while they're undoubtedly powerful and will warm you up in no time, not all are good for use indoors. For instance, an electric patio heater is perfectly safe for use in a garage, but larger, propane-powered models can be the wrong move, especially if placed in a confined area.
The biggest danger of using an outdoor propane heater indoors isn't the warmth but the emissions they give off and the consequences of inhaling them. Propane heaters produce carbon monoxide, which can be life-threatening if inhaled in large quantities over an extended period. This risk increases tremendously for infants, the elderly, and those with preexisting heart conditions. Indoor-grade propane heaters are fine to use in a garage so long as there's sufficient ventilation, but outdoor-intended models should be avoided at all costs for indoor use.
Be mindful of space heater placement in your garage
Regardless of the heat source within your space heater, be it fuel or electricity, you need to place your heater accordingly within your garage. It should be placed on a flat, stable surface, on the ground, instead of a table where it could be easily knocked over. Should it fall, this could result in internal breakage and overheating or, worse, fire. Wherever the heater is placed, it should also be away from any water to prevent damage that could lead to electrical damage and fire. Keeping your heater clear of doorways is a good idea, too, preventing it from becoming a hazard for those walking around.
Beyond all of that, especially in a garage, it's important to be careful about what is in the heater's immediate vicinity. Garages can be loaded with flammable materials, from dry wood to wall insulation to flammable paints and sprays. Therefore, keeping your active heater far away from these items and others is crucial to your safety. There should be a 3-foot minimum of space between the heater and items that can catch fire, walls, and furniture. Even with this precautionary spacing, though, a heater should never be left unattended in a garage or any indoor area.
Watch out for signs of malfunction
Like any other appliance, a space heater can and will become less efficient over time and potentially even suffer physical damage that makes it a danger to use. Garages are full of flammable materials, so keeping an eye out for signs of malfunction in your heater could prevent a fire. The first thing to do is look over the plug before trying to put it into the outlet. Remember, space heaters are among the devices never to be plugged into an extension cord. If the plug is cracked or the wires are worn or frayed, don't even try plugging the heater in. This can lead to an electrical fire, so even if you don't think it can or hasn't yet, it's an accident waiting to happen.
Next, you'll want to observe the performance of the heater once you turn it on. If it emits any unusual noises or smells, it's best to turn it off, unplug it, and have it looked at by a professional and repaired if possible. If you don't want to or can't go this route, opting for a new heater instead of an older, well-used one is a good call. No matter the issue, though, consulting your space heater's instructions and other associated documents should always be on the priority list. If nothing else, doing so should point you in the right direction.
Space heaters can be immensely helpful for working in the garage during the cold winter months. So long as you take their intended use, placement, and condition into account, you shouldn't have any trouble using them to safely heat up your workspace.