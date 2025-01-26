3 Space Heater Safety Tips You Need To Know Before Putting One In Your Garage

Like any other appliance, a space heater can and will become less efficient over time and potentially even suffer physical damage that makes it a danger to use. Garages are full of flammable materials, so keeping an eye out for signs of malfunction in your heater could prevent a fire. The first thing to do is look over the plug before trying to put it into the outlet. Remember, space heaters are among the devices never to be plugged into an extension cord. If the plug is cracked or the wires are worn or frayed, don't even try plugging the heater in. This can lead to an electrical fire, so even if you don't think it can or hasn't yet, it's an accident waiting to happen.

Advertisement

Next, you'll want to observe the performance of the heater once you turn it on. If it emits any unusual noises or smells, it's best to turn it off, unplug it, and have it looked at by a professional and repaired if possible. If you don't want to or can't go this route, opting for a new heater instead of an older, well-used one is a good call. No matter the issue, though, consulting your space heater's instructions and other associated documents should always be on the priority list. If nothing else, doing so should point you in the right direction.

Space heaters can be immensely helpful for working in the garage during the cold winter months. So long as you take their intended use, placement, and condition into account, you shouldn't have any trouble using them to safely heat up your workspace.

Advertisement