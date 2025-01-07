7 Of The Highest-Rated Electric Garage Heaters You Can Buy Online
If you live in a colder climate, chances are you take pains to make sure your home is nice and toasty in the winter, whether it's through improving your insulation or making sure your heater is well-maintained and ready to go before the days begin getting short. However, one part of the home that many people may not think about keeping warm is the garage. After all, you and your family probably don't spend that much time in the area when compared to other rooms in your house, and it's likely used mostly for storage, tools, and — of course — your vehicle or vehicles.
However, there are several reasons why you would want to keep your garage warm, especially if you use it as a workshop or game room. While it's a good idea to insulate your home garage door, you won't need to completely redo your central air to keep your garage actively heated. Just as Home Depot sells must-have tools for your home garage, the retailer — as well as other online retailers like Lowe's, Harbor Freight, and Amazon — sell electric garage heaters that can use your home's electricity to heat your garage or workspace without the need for propane or other fuels.
Here are seven of the highest-rated electric garage heaters you can buy online, based on strong customer feedback. More information on how these heaters were evaluated can be found at the end of this article.
NewAir Hardwired Ceiling Mounted Electric Shop Garage Heater
It's important to properly store your power tools in the winter, so if you keep your gear in an unheated garage and live in a cold climate, you'll definitely want to keep the space warm with a heater. NewAir has a few highly rated models that can be found online, including the NewAir Hardwired Ceiling Mounted Electric Shop Garage Heater. On Home Depot's website, the heater has a 4.1 out of 5 overall user score, based on over 350 reviews, with 85% of customers recommending the product.
It's built from heavy-duty stainless steel and wires directly to your 30 amp breaker, which you may need a professional to handle. The 5000-watt, 17,060 BTU heater can adequately cover 500 feet of space, which is big enough for a two-car garage or small workshop. It can mount to the ceiling or to the wall, and an integrated tilt head allows you to point it at a more optimal angle, giving you versatility in how to best heat the space.
There is at least one potential issue with the device you should take note of, however — a small minority of customer reviews mention problems with overheating and burning electronics after its internal cooling fan would break down. Like any electric heater, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on products that can potentially cause fires. That said, the heater is ETL-certified for electrical safety and comes with built-in overheating protection.
The NewAir Hardwired Ceiling Mounted Electric Shop Garage Heater (model G73) is available from Home Depot for $245.
Dreo Solaris Slim H2 Space Heater
If you're looking for an electric heater that looks modern and stylish in addition to being a top-quality product, the Dreo Solaris Slim H2 Space Heater is a great option. It's not specifically marketed as a garage heater and isn't hardwired into your home's electrical system, but that also gives you more versatility in where you can place it, as well as portability in case you want to bring it to your basement or patio, for example. As its name suggests, the heater has a tall and slim profile and is available in multiple colors, including white, silver, and a sleek black/gold combination.
The 1500-watt heater is ideal for one-car garages and spaces no bigger than 250 square feet. It has three different heat settings, as well as a fan-only mode, and uses sophisticated electronics that allows you to set precise temperature controls. This is done via a stylish digital thermostat and display near the top of the unit, which can be changed in 1-degree increments across a range of 41 to 95 degrees. The heater can also oscillate 70 degrees to cover a wider area, and comes with a remote that allows you to easily control the device from a distance.
Dreo designed the heater with a next-generation motor that allows it to run at a quiet 34 decibels, as well as six different layers of protection against overheating and electrical failure. Based on over 10,600 Amazon reviews, the heater has a solid 4.5 out of 5 average user score. Its overall score would be even higher, except that there are some low reviews that mention issues with the Eco Mode and the accuracy of the thermostat.
The Dreo Solaris Slim H2 Space Heater sells for $60 on Amazon.
Comfort Zone 7,500-watt Ceiling-Mounted Garage Heater
Mounting an electric heater to the ceiling of your garage can be a tricky process, but in the end, it'll be worth it if you're looking for a year-round appliance that won't be in the way. The Comfort Zone 7,500-watt Ceiling-Mounted Garage Heater is perfect for garages or workshops that aren't too big and aren't too small. (If you need a more powerful or less-intense option, Comfort Zone makes the same heater in 5,000-watt and 10,000-watt options.)
Based on nearly 6,600 Amazon reviews, the Comfort Zone Ceiling-Mounted Garage Heater has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall user rating. Its heavy-gauge steel body keeps the unit durable, so you won't need to worry about leaving it exposed in your dusty garage year-round, even in climates where temperatures wildly fluctuate. The 25,600-BTU heater uses fan-forced heat for a wider dispersion of warm air to adequately fill the space, while you can use its adjustable vents and variable mounting angle to aim the outflow in the best direction. It's also a cinch to control thanks to its full-function remote, as well as a digital thermostat and 12-hour timer that allows you to precisely control when and how much your garage is heated.
The front grille of the heater can be removed easily, so you can clean it when you need to, and an overheat protection sensor is integrated into the device, which is ETL-certified. The unit uses 240V AC power and will need to be hardwired into your home's electrical system, which you probably shouldn't do yourself unless you're really comfortable and knowledgeable with electrical work.
The Comfort Zone 7,500-watt Ceiling-Mounted Garage Heater (model CZ230ER) comes in black or gray models and retails for $179 on Amazon.
One Stop Gardens Winter 400/900 Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater
Harbor Freight is a great place to shop if you're looking for fans to keep your garage cool in the summer. Likewise, the retailer also offers solid electric heaters to do the opposite in the winter. If you're looking for a no-frills, simple-to-use electric heater for your garage, you should consider the One Stop Gardens Winter 400/900 Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater. Based on over 1,650 customer reviews, the device has a 4.1 overall customer score on Harbor Freight's website, making it one of the highest-rated electric heaters available from the retailer — 81% of surveyed customers recommend the product.
You won't want to use this heater if you have a particularly large garage, as it's meant to keep smaller areas warm. However, it only weighs about four pounds and can be plugged into any standard 120V outlet, so you can easily move it around or use it in other rooms when you need it. The parabolic heater is almost two feet tall and takes up 18.5 by 8.75 inches of space.
It has low and high heat settings and can cover more ground thanks to wide oscillating and adjustable tilting angles. Conveniently, you can also set a timer on the device. It's constructed to prevent accidental tip-overs, which is important if you're constantly in and out of your garage. Before purchasing the heater, you should be aware that there are multiple 1-star reviews that call the product "junk" and "not worth it." However, there are far more 5-star reviews — and by a large margin.
Harbor Freight sells the One Stop Gardens Winter 400/900 Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater for $39.99.
NewAir 19,107 BTU Portable Electric Garage Heater
The NewAir 19,107 BTU Portable Electric Garage Heater is one of the highest-rated electric garage heaters you can buy online from Home Depot, where it has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score, averaged from over 200 reviews, with 88% of surveyed customers recommending it. Don't let the "portable" in the name of the product dissuade you — while it's not hardwired into your home's electrical system, the 5,600-watt device can still quickly heat up garages or workspaces that are up to 800 square feet in size.
Its portability isn't a detriment, but rather an added bonus, as you can easily move it to other rooms or spaces with 30-amp outlets when it's needed. It includes a six-foot cord to give you a little range from the outlet. With portability in mind, NewAir designed the cord to easily wrap around an integrated carrying handle that also makes the heater simple to carry.
The heater has a tough metal exterior to withstand any bumps while you carry it, and has an industrial, no-frills look to it. Rather than fancy digital controls, the one-pole thermostat is controlled via a simple dial that can be turned between low and high. A red switch on the front that toggled between On, Fan, and Auto and a red power indicator light are the only other controls included on the face of the heater, which only comes in black. However, several 1-star reviews mention that the heat the product generates isn't very warm. That would be more of a red flag, however, if the vast majority of reviews weren't positive.
The NewAir 19,107 BTU Electric Garage Heater, which is model G56, is available from Home Depot for $138.
Tempware Hardwired Ceiling Mount 7,500-watt Garage Heater
Based on over 1,350 customer reviews on Amazon, the Tempware Hardwired Ceiling Mount 7,500-watt Garage Heater has an encouraging 4.3 out of 5 overall user rating, making it one of the highest-rated products of its kind that you can buy online. However, there are some mixed opinions about the unit running too loudly, as well as some 1-star reviews mentioning that the heater was faulty when it was delivered — however, these complaints make up a slim minority of the overall reviews.
The Tempware Hardwired Ceiling Mount 7,500-watt Garage Heater has a fan-forced design to use the power it's getting directly from your home's electrical system to pump hot air quickly and efficiently throughout your garage or workspace. It uses a 240-volt hardwired connection so that the heat output will remain reliably consistent as well. It's a cinch to control thanks to both a full-function remote that can adjust the temperature and other settings, as well as a digital display so you know exactly what to expect from the unit at any given time.
Plus, a 12-hour timer is also available to use with the heater. That way, you can heat your garage only when you need to and save money on your power bill during winter months. Since it's ceiling-mounted, the heater also won't take up any floor or wall space in your work area.
The Tempware Hardwired Ceiling Mount 7,500-watt Garage Heater is available from Amazon for $240, though it's currently discounted for just $148. The heater is also available from Walmart for $179, currently discounted from $199.
Dyna-Glo Up to 10000-Watt Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat
The best-selling electric heater on Lowe's online store is the Dyna-Glo Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat, which has a 4.3 out of 5 average customer rating. However, this is only based on 45 or so user ratings, so this score is a little less reliable than those with many more customers weighing in with their feedback. However, the heater also has dozens of similarly positive customer ratings on other websites, such as Home Depot's and Amazon's. Considering this, as well as the fact that it sells well online from Lowe's, there's a better chance than not that the Dyna-Glo Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat reliably works as advertised.
One good reason to go with this electric heater is that it's a powerhouse that can adequately warm up large garages that are up to 1,000 square feet. The unit must be hardwired into your home and produces up to 10,000 watts — or 34,121 BTUs — of heat over a range of 15 different temperature settings. Plus, you can use it as a fan in the summer without the heating element, which makes the device versatile and useful all year long.
Other features that make the Dyna-Glo Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat a solid option for your garage or workspace include an LED touchscreen display, as well as a remote control so you can work the heater from a distance. It's also built with a durable shell to keep it maintained and protected even in busy, dusty garages, and is equipped with overheating auto shut-off protection for added safety.
The Dyna-Glo Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat is available from Lowe's and from Amazon for $407. It's also available from Home Depot for $395.99.
How these electric garage heaters were selected for this list
The ratings used for this list came from the very same online retailers that are selling them. These include Amazon, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, and Lowe's, where thousands of customers shop for hardware and heavy-duty equipment like garage heaters. All the recommended heaters found on this list have an average customer score of 4.1 out of 5 or higher, based on at least 200 — if not thousands more — ratings.
The one exception is the Dyna-Glo Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat — while it has a positive 4.3 out of average customer rating, this score is based on only 45 or so reviews because Lowe's typically doesn't have the same large pool of online customers leaving feedback as the other retailers used for this list. However, this product was still recommended because it's the best-selling electric heater available on Lowe's website, and its strong overall user rating is supported by similarly positive customer ratings on other retailers' websites.
Besides this product, only heaters with large pools of customers who've used and reviewed them were selected for this list. That's because the larger the number of users rating a product, the more reliable its overall customer score is, as any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't have much of an impact. So, for example, while the Duraheat 7500W Hardwire Forced Air Electric Ceiling Garage Heater has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score on Home Depot's website, it wasn't considered for this list as that rating is only based on just five reviews. This is also why Home Depot doesn't apply its "Best Rated" badges to products like this with high scores based on very small pools of ratings.