These Harbor Freight Fans Can Help Keep Your Workspace Or Garage Cool During Hot Days
Summer is nearly officially here. While that means vacations and fun in the sun for many, it also means record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat waves. With global temperatures rising and each year being hotter than the last, our workshops and garages can quickly become unbearable during much of the day. And without the proper ventilation, those spaces can quickly go from being uncomfortable to downright dangerous.
Fortunately, we have some options when it comes to cooling down our workspaces, and they don't all have to break the bank. Harbor Freight, the store known for its budget-friendly tool deals, stocks a healthy selection of fans and ventilators to help keep shops of various sizes fresh and comfortable. Whether you're a professional mechanic working in a large garage, a home improvement enthusiast knocking out a basement remodel, or a casual DIYer tinkering on small projects in your shed, Harbor Freight could have a fan to meet your needs and keep you cool during summer's peak.
We scoured the budget store's site, and we picked out five fans based on a combination of things like user reviews, price, and product features. That said, we'll dive into our methodology later. For now, here are five Harbor Freight fans to help keep your workspace or garage cool during hot days.
Central Machinery 20-inch High Velocity Floor Fan
Harbor Freight maintains many in-house tool brands. One of those brands is Central Machinery, a tool line that supplies primarily heavy equipment, like sawmills, cement mixers, sand blasters, and even industrial fans for workshops and garages.
The Central Machinery 20-inch High Velocity Floor Fan costs $59.99 and could be a solid option for cooling off mid-sized shops and garages. The high-velocity fan features three speed settings and is capable of outputs between 4,800 and 6,000 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow. It weighs 10.5 pounds, making it light enough to move quickly around your shop based on your current needs, while a tilt mechanism allows you to direct the airflow wherever you need it most. Use the Central Machinery fan to dry paint, clear out toxic fumes, or simply cool yourself down after a strenuous job.
The product description claims that the fan runs quietly, so you can work in peace, while anti-slip feet help keep it sturdy all day. The fan comes with a 6-foot power cord and cable organizer, and it features 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 1,200 user reviews.
Bauer 20V/120V Cordless Dual Power Fan
Bauer is another one of Harbor Freight's proprietary tool lines. The brand supplies everything from power tools to shop supplies and more. It even produces several quality fans and ventilators for workshops and garages.
The Bauer 20V/120V Cordless Dual Power Fan could be a solid product for those with smaller shops or anyone who works in an area without access to electrical outlets. The fan is capable of running on both battery and electric power. With a battery, you can run it up for up to six hours, allowing you to keep the air moving for lengthy periods in even the most stifling workspaces. It features two speed settings and is capable of blowing 250 CFM of air and airflow speeds up to 12 miles per hour. The fan is lightweight, weighing less than four pounds, enabling you to quickly and easily move it from one location to the next. Built-in mounting holes and a rafter hook allow you to suspend or hang the fan in various positions, while a 180-degree swivel head lets you cool large areas.
The fan costs $24.99, but it does not include a battery or charger. Those products will cost you roughly $100 more, but they aren't necessary if you choose to use the fan's 120-volt power cord. The Bauer fan is well-rated by customers and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 500 user reviews.
Bauer 2,400 CFM 1/3 HP Floor Blower
We already mentioned that Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's many tool brands and that the company supplies an impressive inventory of high-quality and affordable items. While the best Bauer power tools sold at Harbor Freight are usually things like impact wrenches and power saws, the tool line is extensive and features various other products to improve efficiency and even comfort. One such tool is the Bauer 2,400 CFM Floor Blower.
The tool is designed for various applications, including drying things like paint or water after a flood, ventilating large spaces, and even just circulating air for increased comfort on hot days. You can position it at four different angles, allowing you to direct its airflow at whatever you need to dry or cool down, while its ⅓-horsepower motor is capable of blowing up to 2,400 CFM of air. It features two 120-volt outlets, enabling you to connect your devices or link various fans together, and it comes with an ergonomic handle to help you move the fan around your shop or job site. The Bauer floor blower costs $199.99 and features an impressive 4.9 out of five stars based on 51 customer reviews.
Central Machinery 8-inch Portable Ventilator
We've covered a few fans so far, and most of them are capable of not only cooling us down, but also helping us do things like ventilate a workspace or dry materials. But even though most fans can tackle a variety of jobs, some are more geared toward doing one thing or another. Our next product, the Central Machinery 8-inch Portable Ventilator, is one tool that's designed more for helping us get things done on the job site than it is for cooling us down.
The tool is designed for drying things like wet paint and drywall, or for ventilating large spaces like welding shops and auto body garages. That's not to say you can't use the Central Machinery fan to cool yourself off, but it's built more for industrial applications than for comfort. It features two speed settings, allowing you to choose between 1,380 cubic feet of airflow per minute and 1,590 CFM.
The tool has an ergonomic handle to help make transport a breeze, while four rubber feet help keep it stable all day. It's ideal for circulating air in shops that use toxic chemicals or those that are full of dust and debris, and it comes with a price tag of $84.99. The tool features excellent ratings from Harbor Freight customers and boasts 4.5 out of five stars based on more than 60 user reviews.
Central Machinery 30-inch Pedestal High Velocity Shop Fan
Sometimes, a fan is just a fan, and that's okay. As we've mentioned, even basic fans can do more than just one job. While we've covered a few products that are great for both cooling us down and helping us tackle various tasks, we haven't featured a traditional pedestal fan yet. Fortunately, you can find those at Harbor Freight, too. The Central Machinery Pedestal Shop Fan costs $159.99 and could be a solid buy for anyone who needs airflow a little higher off the ground.
The fan can extend in height from 56 inches all the way to 6 feet, making it ideal for shops where workers are on their feet for long periods. The high-velocity fan is capable of airflow outputs between, 6,400 and 9,540 CFM, making it one of the most powerful products on this list. You can tilt the fan head up to 70 degrees for an even greater reach, while three speed settings allow you to fine-tune your airflow for maximum comfort. The fan weighs 60 pounds, which is on the heavier side. That said, it features built-in carrying handles to help you move it with relative ease. Like the other products covered here, the Central Machinery pedestal fan is highly rated by Harbor Freight customers and features 4.7 out of five stars based on over 4,000 user reviews.
Why did we choose these fans?
We selected the items for this list based on a handful of criteria: price, product features, and user reviews. We chose to highlight tools that come with accessible price tags, and none of the products covered here cost more than $200. In fact, all but two of these fans come with price tags below the $100-mark. Next, we searched for fans and ventilators that provide real-world utility to workers and hobbyists in their garages and workshops. We decided to highlight products that have a range of uses and benefits, from cooling us down on a hot summer day to clearing out toxic fumes and drying paint. Finally, we selected items that real Harbor Freight customers rate highly and describe as effective, of great value, and high-quality.
All of that said, remember to do your own research to determine your cooling needs before you purchase one of these fans. Take some measurements, and consider your local climate and your bodily needs to determine which tool is best for you. Also, remember that Harbor Freight has a member discount program. If you're planning to shop at the budget store frequently, you may be able to save some cash by enrolling in the program.