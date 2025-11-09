What Does It Mean When A Price Tag At Costco Ends In 99?

Items with prices ending in .88 or .00 might also be worth looking out for. According to Business Insider, they can be signs that an item has been subject to a manager markdown. Reasons for such a markdown can vary — they could mean that the item is one of the last few in stock, or it could be a floor item or even a returned item that has been deemed as being in sellable condition.

While Costco has never officially announced its pricing structure, the fact that it remains an open secret among clued-in buyers is no accident. It forms part of what the Harvard Business Review describes as a "price vocabulary," which is a set of rules that conveys specific information to buyers who understand it. It's a good system for both buyers and retailers, as buyers can potentially save money by spotting products with significant discounts, while retailers can benefit from increased return trade from discount-savvy buyers.

Even the most dedicated Costco members will likely be able to name a few products they'd never buy again. Yet, if they feel like they understand a pricing system that most other shoppers don't, they'll probably still return even if they end up buying one or two duds every once in a while. That leaves Costco's executives happy and buyers happy — a rare instance where both parties can benefit from a retailer's marketing strategy.