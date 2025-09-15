The Clever Way Costco's Parking Lot Is Designed To Hack Your Brain

Launched in the early 1980s with a mission to sell low-priced wholesale goods, Costco sells everything from food to furniture and even essential car and truck gadgets and accessories. Its members-only sales model has facilitated the company's tremendous growth, with nearly $250 billion in 2024 sales alone. With cheap products, regular sales or specials, and a diverse product selection as its main attraction, Costco has a steady flow of buyers going to its branches, but another vital factor for its popularity is its well-regarded parking lot design.

Costco created its parking facilities with efficiency and organization as the main considerations. Starting with its traffic flow, getting inside a Costco warehouse is easy, as many branches have as many as four entry and exit points. The parking spots at Costco are bigger compared to parking spaces in other stores, making it easy to maneuver in or out of and load purchases. This also facilitates the movement of its large shopping carts, which buyers need to bring to the parking area.

Costco warehouses are planned to have ample parking, allocating 750 slots for its regular branches. This considerable number, together with how it's designed, addresses the unease some people may feel from parking difficulties, as it is built to maximize the space, provide efficient traffic flow, and ensure the safety of its users. In addition, having properly laid out parking facilities provides a more pleasant appearance, gives an impression of an orderly system, and makes customers feel secure, leaving a positive psychological impact on the customers.