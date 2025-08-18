5 More Underrated Costco Tools Worth Adding To Your Collection

Savvy shoppers can find plenty of deals at Costco on everything from groceries to a decent range of Apple products. This store might not be known for its tools in the same way that it's become a go-to retailer for other kinds of products, but hidden on its vast shelves are a number of good tool deals. These include outdoor and landscaping tools, automotive essentials, and home improvement products. No matter what you're looking for, it pays to see if Costco has it.

We've already picked our six favorite tool finds at Costco, but the wholesaler's range is always changing, with new products being added and new hidden gems emerging all the time. That means it's high time to spotlight a few more underrated Costco finds from top tool brands, as well as the store's in-house brands. Each of these picks can be bought from Costco's website, and while most are available in physical stores as well, a few are only available online.