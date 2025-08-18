5 More Underrated Costco Tools Worth Adding To Your Collection
Savvy shoppers can find plenty of deals at Costco on everything from groceries to a decent range of Apple products. This store might not be known for its tools in the same way that it's become a go-to retailer for other kinds of products, but hidden on its vast shelves are a number of good tool deals. These include outdoor and landscaping tools, automotive essentials, and home improvement products. No matter what you're looking for, it pays to see if Costco has it.
We've already picked our six favorite tool finds at Costco, but the wholesaler's range is always changing, with new products being added and new hidden gems emerging all the time. That means it's high time to spotlight a few more underrated Costco finds from top tool brands, as well as the store's in-house brands. Each of these picks can be bought from Costco's website, and while most are available in physical stores as well, a few are only available online.
Greenworks 80V 8-Inch Brushless Edger
Cordless tools save you the hassle of dealing with wires trailing around your workspace, but while the tools are often just as expensive as their wired equivalents, the interchangeable batteries are very expensive. The Greenworks 80V 8 Inch Gen 2 Brushless Edger gets around that problem by bundling a Greenworks 80V battery with the edging tool, then throwing in a charger and some replacement edging blades for good measure. The bundle retails for $299.99, making it a great entry point into Greenworks' cordless tool range and a relatively affordable edger for new homeowners.
The battery pack can be used with a variety of other Greenworks 80V tools, so if you're stocking up on more home landscaping tools in the future, you can save money by buying just the standalone tools. If you're already a Greenworks user who has a spare 80V battery pack, Costco also sells the edger as a standalone tool for $189.99. Like the bundle, the standalone tool ships with three replacement blades. Both deals are online-only, meaning they aren't available in Costco's warehouses.
CAT 2,500 Amp Jump Starter and Air Compressor
There are plenty of good and cheap car battery jump starters out there, but if you're looking for one with an ace up its sleeve, you might want to consider the CAT 2,500 Amp Jump Starter, available at Costco. As well as reviving a dead car battery, the tool can re-inflate a flat tire, since it's a fully-fledge air compressor.
The CAT jump starter and compressor can deliver up to 120 PSI and has an auto-inflate feature to set tires to a pre-defined pressure level. If that wasn't enough, it can also be used to charge multiple small electronic devices like smartphones, thanks to two 60W USB-C and one 15W USB-A ports. It also features an integrated LED light to boost visibility at night.
The CAT 2,500 Amp Jump Starter and Air Compressor is a very useful companion on road trips and for those who drive for long periods of time every day. Thanks to its retail price of $114.99, this two-in-one road support kit won't break the bank, either. This deal is available online and in physical stores, but only selected warehouses will have it.
Corona Trimming and Pruning Set
Costco also has a number of tempting deals on hand tools as well as power tools. The Corona Trimming and Pruning Set is a good example, with an online-only retail price of $59.99. The set includes four tools: a pruner, a hedge shear, a looper, and a micro pruning tool. Each tool features blades made from stainless steel and a heavy-duty spring to maximize the set's longevity. The blades are also covered in a non-sticking coating to prevent debris buildup and to make slicing through tougher branches as easy as possible.
This tool set is capable of dealing with most of the trimming a home garden could ever need, from small, delicate plants up to branches as wide as 1-1/2 inches. Corona might not appear in our list of the best hand tool brands, but sets like this prove it can be valuable for home landscapers looking to stock up on fresh tools without spending a fortune.
Ortho 3 Gallon Cart Sprayer
Keeping lawns and plant beds watered, fertilized, and weed-free can feel like a never-ending task. One way to make this chore a little easier is to invest in a capable sprayer. A battery-powered sprayer is less strenuous than a manually-pumped one and can save you some time, too, since it delivers a constant level of pressure even across long jobs. Plenty of big-name brands offer their own versions of the tool, with Costco's alternative, the Ortho 3 Gallon Cart Sprayer, being one of the more affordable.
Costco's large cart sprayer retails for $99.99 and is only available on Costco's website. The sprayer includes a 2.0Ah battery that the brand claims can fully recharge in as little as an hour, plus an accompanying charger. A built-in pressure valve helps you avoid mishaps when refilling the sprayer, but you probably won't need to refill it all that often, since it can hold three gallons of fluid. The nozzle has three modes: stream, cone, and fan, making it suitable for a variety of uses. It can handle water, pesticides, and fertilizer, and pretty much any other liquid you're willing to put in there.
Greenworks 80V 800 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower Kit
Professionals and DIYers who use a variety of tools every day will naturally have a preferred tool brands. In our ranking of the best leaf blower brands, Greenworks took a commendable second place. With the brand's focus on keeping its tools lightweight and keenly priced, its tools are a safe bet for anyone looking to upgrade their kit in time for fall. That includes its leaf blowers.
Costco sells the Greenworks 80V 800 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower Kit, which includes a 4Ah battery and a charger, for $289.99. That's not a bad price for a bundle that includes everything a newbie will need to get started. For the price, the blower's peak 800 CFM output and 200 mph peak air speed are impressive. Stubborn piles of debris shouldn't pose a problem when the blower is cranked up to full power. At the same time, the variable speed trigger is always there for when you need to dial down its power during less demanding jobs.
This blower is designed to be significantly quieter than a gas-powered blower of the same size, with Greenworks claiming it's twice as quiet as its combustion counterpart. It's also designed to be comfortable for longer jobs, with a flexible strap and compact proportions. The Greenworks 800 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower Kit is available on Costco's website and at certain Costco warehouses.