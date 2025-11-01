I Have Been A Costco Member For 6 Years. These Are The 3 Things I Would Never Buy There Again

I won't name names, but there's a certain tortilla brand at Costco that has a deal that's hard to refuse at first glance: they'll give you 40 tortillas, two packs of 20, for less than six bucks. Compare that to about $3 for a pack of 10 at most grocery stores, it's a great unit price. That's especially if you plan on making a wrap for lunch each day and slot in a taco night or two at some point over the next couple of weeks.

But, unless you're feeding a large family (or running a taco truck), it's just too much. And for my wife and me, it's very much overkill. We've tried to make it work a few times because the deal's a great one, but the same thing happens every time: we plan a bunch of meals, maybe tacos one night, enchiladas another, and as many breakfast burritos as we can stomach. Still, we end up with some left over.

Also: maybe it's just my local store, but the packs of tortillas are always packed so tightly on the shelves that they end up sticking together in the bag and tearing apart when you try to separate them. So then you're being even more wasteful as you try to grab one tortilla and end up shredding multiple ones in the process. I'll gladly spend a little more for a smaller pack that I can actually get through.