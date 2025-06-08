Can Anyone Use A Costco Gas Station?

Costco can provide shoppers with just about anything they could possibly need. From food to appliances to odds and ends, this wholesale club undoubtedly delivers in the variety department. As it happens, the chain can also do quite a bit for your car. Not only can you buy an entire vehicle through Costco, or get the parts you need to get your current ride back up and running at its best, but most allow you to fill up your gas tank. The bulk of Costco locations you're likely to come across have gas stations, offering fuel at competitive prices.

Advertisement

The convenience of being able to get your shopping done and top off your tank is a major reason why so many join Costco's club. Though they're not 24-hour, Costco gas stations now even offer extended hours so you have more time to fuel up during the day. Sadly, unlike most other gas stations, not just anyone can drive up to a Costco pump and use it. The fuel station is only intended for use by Costco members, as the pumps require you to present your membership card and for it to be verified as active before you can use the nozzle.

If you want in on Costco gas and don't have a Costco membership card, you can always get one. It also comes with some other perks to sweeten the deal, too.