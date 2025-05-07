Costco Gas Stations Aren't Open 24 Hours A Day, But Here's Why They're Staying Open Later Now
Along with services such as oil changes and car washes, Costco also offers gas stations to its exclusive clientele. If you're already saddled with a laundry list of tasks, being able to fill up your car at the same place you stock up on pasta sauce can be a lifesaver. And a newly introduced mandate from Costco is looking to further enhance that convenience.
On February 18, 2025, Costco announced on Facebook that it would be extending the hours of operation for its gas stations across the United States. Now stations operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays, with hours varying in specific California and Hawaii locations. Of course, the primary motivator for this is an economic one, as gas prices as a whole began seeing a decrease after April 2024.
While not open 24 hours a day, the increase nevertheless adds to Costco's competitive value, according to Costco CEO Ron Vachris. "We also extended our gas station hours during the quarter to make filling up at Costco more convenient for our members," he shared in an earnings call reported by CBS News. "We have 60 U.S. gas stations going through different — they're at a different phase in expansions now." Similar expansion efforts have been announced by other retail gas station chains, such as those from Walmart, which shared in March 2025 that it will be adding 45 new stations to its lineup throughout the year.
The challenges of running a 24/7 gas station
Countless gas station chains remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to allow drivers to fuel up no matter the time or place. At first glance, it makes sense for Costco to follow this model if it truly aims to compete. However, there's more that goes into the operation of a 24/7 station than meets the eye.
In order to stay operational 24/7, most of these stations at least partially rely on self-service as opposed to having staff on hand all day and night. It makes sense from a cost-effective point of view. Adding to their economic value, most of these stations are located in easy-to-access areas and lack the expensive construction of more traditional service stations, further lowering their costs. This would seem to be a benefit to Costco, given that its gas stations are positioned on the same grounds as its stores.
However, this also raises some logistical concerns. While not having personnel on hand can be of benefit to the operators, it can cause problems with customers in some situations. These stations often limit their payment methods to credit cards, which can deter those who prefer spending with cash while increasing security concerns, especially as gas station transactions can take longer to be reflected in someone's bank account. Likewise, any technical problems that occur may not receive the attention they need right away, and frustrate customers. Given Costco's lofty reputation, the chain is likely playing it safe to ensure its gas stations maintain the same high standards.