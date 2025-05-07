Costco Gas Stations Aren't Open 24 Hours A Day, But Here's Why They're Staying Open Later Now

Along with services such as oil changes and car washes, Costco also offers gas stations to its exclusive clientele. If you're already saddled with a laundry list of tasks, being able to fill up your car at the same place you stock up on pasta sauce can be a lifesaver. And a newly introduced mandate from Costco is looking to further enhance that convenience.

Advertisement

On February 18, 2025, Costco announced on Facebook that it would be extending the hours of operation for its gas stations across the United States. Now stations operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays, with hours varying in specific California and Hawaii locations. Of course, the primary motivator for this is an economic one, as gas prices as a whole began seeing a decrease after April 2024.

While not open 24 hours a day, the increase nevertheless adds to Costco's competitive value, according to Costco CEO Ron Vachris. "We also extended our gas station hours during the quarter to make filling up at Costco more convenient for our members," he shared in an earnings call reported by CBS News. "We have 60 U.S. gas stations going through different — they're at a different phase in expansions now." Similar expansion efforts have been announced by other retail gas station chains, such as those from Walmart, which shared in March 2025 that it will be adding 45 new stations to its lineup throughout the year.

Advertisement