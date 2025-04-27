Yes, Costco Has A Car Wash - Here's How Much It Costs
If one wholesale club could exemplify the phrase, "one-stop shop," it would be Costco. Considering that in 2024, according to Statista, global Costco members numbered around 137 million, it appears many shoppers have discovered its wide array of products, services, and most importantly, perks. Not only can you stock your home's refrigerator, Costco sells a 100-inch TV, offers discounted fueling stations, and it's one of the best places to buy Apple products. But these examples are just scratching the surface, with some more obscure member benefits being largely unknown.
Perhaps you've heard rumblings on social media recently about a car wash service offered at Costco, and not only is it true, it's a mere $7.99. Your vehicle will get a four-stage wash cycle that includes a wax coat, with steps that focus on your car's wheels and underside, followed by a spot free rinse. This service includes a rust inhibitor, tire shine, and a ceramic protective coating. Although, drivers of some vehicles might be wary of this service, — like Wrangler owners, who might wonder if they can take their soft top Jeep through a car wash.
So, what's the catch? Not only do you have to be a member, but this Costco service is only available in just five states. If you happen to reside in Arizona, California, Idaho, Tennessee, or Washington, and are near one of those states' major cities, you might be in luck.
What if your local Costco doesn't have a car wash?
While it might be more convenient to have these all these services in one place, in some cases, it might not be saving you much money. For example, a Gold Star Membership plan at Costco is an annual fee of $65, which is a prerequisite to using its car wash. Then, let's say you wash your vehicle once a week, which would total approximately $32 a month or at twice a week, would be around $64 a month. Sounds good. However, many chain and independent car wash businesses offer membership plans for unlimited use, and near the same rate.
For example, one Costco that features a car wash is located is Murfreesboro, TN, about 30 minutes southeast of Nashville. One local car wash chain offers a similar multi-stage wax, tire shine, and underbody service with unlimited washes for $35 a month. This competitor offers access to a contactless wash system, vacuums at no extra charge, and free towels.
Foam brushes, contactless systems and hand washes
Another reason why you shouldn't feel too left out if your local Costco doesn't offer a car wash is that the wholesale giant uses brushes, which even if soft to the touch, could be hard on a vehicle's paint. For example, in a car wash that features brushes, it's vital that before any of them touch the vehicle, there should be a presoak stage. This is because dirt particles are sitting on the paint, and without a cleaning solution applied beforehand, that debris will be pushed and dragged across the vehicle's exterior surface, potentially causing scratches.
While a touchless car wash may be the gentler option, it also doesn't always thoroughly remove all the road grime. In fact, you may want to stow a clean microfiber towel in your vehicle, so you can hop out and mop up any debris leftover that the water jets didn't clear away.
The best method for washing your vehicle is actually by hand, using a soft microfiber mitt. Although before attempting to wash like a pro, you should also learn the big mistakes to avoid when cleaning your car. A clean vehicle exterior isn't just about aesthetics — it's also part of regular car maintenance, helping to preserve the paint and prevent rust.