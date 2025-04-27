Yes, Costco Has A Car Wash - Here's How Much It Costs

If one wholesale club could exemplify the phrase, "one-stop shop," it would be Costco. Considering that in 2024, according to Statista, global Costco members numbered around 137 million, it appears many shoppers have discovered its wide array of products, services, and most importantly, perks. Not only can you stock your home's refrigerator, Costco sells a 100-inch TV, offers discounted fueling stations, and it's one of the best places to buy Apple products. But these examples are just scratching the surface, with some more obscure member benefits being largely unknown.

Perhaps you've heard rumblings on social media recently about a car wash service offered at Costco, and not only is it true, it's a mere $7.99. Your vehicle will get a four-stage wash cycle that includes a wax coat, with steps that focus on your car's wheels and underside, followed by a spot free rinse. This service includes a rust inhibitor, tire shine, and a ceramic protective coating. Although, drivers of some vehicles might be wary of this service, — like Wrangler owners, who might wonder if they can take their soft top Jeep through a car wash.

So, what's the catch? Not only do you have to be a member, but this Costco service is only available in just five states. If you happen to reside in Arizona, California, Idaho, Tennessee, or Washington, and are near one of those states' major cities, you might be in luck.

