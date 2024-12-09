Can You Take A Soft Top Jeep Through A Car Wash?

There are several pros and cons of owning a Jeep Wrangler, but undoubtably, one of the most fun aspects of this off-road icon is the ability to easily take the top down (especially with the Sunrider soft top). Venturing into the rugged backcountry or even just cruising around town with the roof folded down, fully exposed to the wind and sunshine is symbolic of the adventurous spirit the Jeep brand has always fostered.

While a soft top offers several advantages such as added convenience, economical price, and flexibility over a hard top, there are some drawbacks. Considering that your Jeep faces regular attacks from weather, road debris, insects, birds, and direct sunlight, among other things, washing your car every few weeks is good idea for proper maintenance. But you might be wondering if you can you run your Jeep soft top through an automatic car wash or if that's a bad idea

According to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler owner's manual, you shouldn't put your fabric top through the rigors of an automatic car wash, because it could result in scratches on the windows along with accumulations of excess wax. However, not all automatic car washes use the same method to clean vehicles. There is one-type of automatic wash that might be okay occasionally if no other option is available, but ideally, proper handwashing is best for your soft top. After all, you'd be surprised to learn what car washes are really doing to your car.

