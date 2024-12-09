Can You Take A Soft Top Jeep Through A Car Wash?
There are several pros and cons of owning a Jeep Wrangler, but undoubtably, one of the most fun aspects of this off-road icon is the ability to easily take the top down (especially with the Sunrider soft top). Venturing into the rugged backcountry or even just cruising around town with the roof folded down, fully exposed to the wind and sunshine is symbolic of the adventurous spirit the Jeep brand has always fostered.
While a soft top offers several advantages such as added convenience, economical price, and flexibility over a hard top, there are some drawbacks. Considering that your Jeep faces regular attacks from weather, road debris, insects, birds, and direct sunlight, among other things, washing your car every few weeks is good idea for proper maintenance. But you might be wondering if you can you run your Jeep soft top through an automatic car wash or if that's a bad idea
According to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler owner's manual, you shouldn't put your fabric top through the rigors of an automatic car wash, because it could result in scratches on the windows along with accumulations of excess wax. However, not all automatic car washes use the same method to clean vehicles. There is one-type of automatic wash that might be okay occasionally if no other option is available, but ideally, proper handwashing is best for your soft top. After all, you'd be surprised to learn what car washes are really doing to your car.
The automatic car wash versus soft top material
While an automatic car wash is so convenient and appears to clean your vehicle thoroughly, it's far too harsh for your Jeep soft top. In fact, hard brushes of any type are one of the tools and materials you should avoid when washing your car. The large spinning top brush that slowly passes over the roof of your vehicle during an automatic wash can be made from materials like polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene, which can damage the more vulnerable material of the soft top.
There are several variations of soft top material, that include vinyl, denim, sailcloth, and twill. These soft tops offer a different overall look, and varying levels of sound isolation from exterior road noise. However, each one is still susceptible to damage from brushes in an automatic car wash.
There are also touchless automatic car washes, which use powerful water jets for cleaning. In the past, Jeep recommended hand washing a Wrangler convertible, but did admit a touchless car wash here or there was alright when no other option was available.
However, the owner's manual for the latest Wrangler explains that you should never put a fabric topped model through an automatic car wash. Not only does the manual mention issues with brushes, but also high water pressure which can cause leaks. In addition, harsh detergents and bleaching agents may damage the soft top, making the preferred method hand washing with a mild soap instead.
Personal experience as a Jeep soft top owner
I drive a Jeep Wrangler soft top made from twill, which feels very thick and durable. I have taken my vehicle to the local automatic car wash (brush type) a few times, particularly after getting the Wrangler caked in mud at an off-road park. Being a first time Jeep owner, I didn't think twice about the potential issues with using an automated car wash. However, during the wash cycle, when the top roller brush began traveling over the twill, the fabric really took a beating. In fact, it was so loud inside the Wrangler, shouting was the only means of communicating with other passengers.
The other issue I noticed, was a leak along the top of the passenger door, which allowed water to drip inside the Jeep. Although I've never experienced a leak when driving in the rain, the high-pressure jets of water must have pushed past the seals, just as the owner's manual warned might occur. I have examined my Jeeps soft top and there doesn't appear to be any damage, though I'm not sure that would be the case if I continued visiting the automatic car wash. While I'm aware many Jeep soft top owners use a car wash without incident, judging from how harsh the brushes were on my vehicle, and the leaks, I will be hand-washing my Wrangler from now on.