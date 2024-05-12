Pros & Cons Of Owning A Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler was born in 1987, the same year Chrysler bought the brand along with everything else AMC owned. The Wrangler was a replacement for the CJ-7, which had origins tracing back to World War II, when Willys built a light troop and gear mover for the U.S. Army. All-time Wrangler sales hit the 5 million mark in 2023 when a customer in Camden, New Jersey, drove home their 20th Anniversary Edition Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The Wrangler is currently in its fourth generation (with some being better than others), and it got a major refresh for the 2024 model year.

The 2024 Wrangler lineup includes the hemi-powered Rubicon 392 we test drove, the hybrid Rubicon 4xe, and a less exciting version with a 3.8 liter V6 under the hood. Jeeps have evolved quite a bit since the days of the first CJs, but they are still formidable off-roaders. Despite the Wrangler's advancements over the years, it still comes with compromises due to its utilitarian build. If you're considering buying a Wrangler, here are the pluses and minuses you should ponder before signing on for years of payments.