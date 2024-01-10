6 Of The Most Affordable AWD Cars And Trucks Of 2024
There are a staggering number of all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles available for sale in 2024, but that wasn't always the case. Although Jeep, Dodge, and International Harvester made hundreds of thousands of four-wheel drive vehicles dating back to the post-WWI-era Jeep CJ models, those SUVs and trucks were meant for use in off-road and in snowy conditions and did not have full-time drivetrains suitable for dry pavement.
Subaru and Audi developed full-time AWD systems in the early 1980s for use in World Rally Championship cars, and AWD has become a centerpiece of both carmakers' lineups since then. AWD drivetrains now appear beneath vehicles of all classes and across a broad spectrum of price ranges, from sub-$25,000 Subarus and Nissans to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge edition, with a sticker price of $754,000. While running the kids to soccer and band practice in such luxury would certainly be nice, most of us don't have three-quarters of a million dollars in our vehicle budgets.
Fortunately, plenty of reliable, feature-packed AWD cars, trucks, and SUVs are on the market that you can drive off the lot for less than $30,000. Here are a half dozen of our favorites from among that bunch. In selecting the vehicles for this list, we started at the bottom of the price indexes for the last two model years and consulted trusted reviews from the likes of Car and Driver, Kelley Blue Book, and JD Power to find vehicles that you can be comfortable investing your money in, even if you're not spending a fortune. There will be a more in-depth explanation of our methodology for choosing these vehicles at the end of the article.
Honda HR-V
Honda has a well-established reputation for producing dependable vehicles, ranking fifth on Slashgear's list of most reliable car brands. Although Honda built its reputation with two-wheel drive models like the Civic and Accord, it has also had success in recent years with crossovers and SUVs like the CR-V, Pilot, and Passport. Honda introduced the HR-V in 1998 in Japan and brought it to Europe the following year. The Japanese version was eventually rebadged as the Vezel, and the HR-V came to the United States in 2016. All versions of the HR-V were built on the Fit platform until the U.S. model's upgrade in 2023, when it was redesigned based on the Civic's underpinnings.
The 2024 HR-V starts at a modest $24,100, although AWD is a $1,500 option on all trim levels. Even the fully-equipped EL-L version can be had for less than $30,000 with an AWD drivetrain. In his review, Russ Heaps of Kelly Blue Book said that the 2023 upgrade brought "a more sophisticated suspension for better ride quality, plus a keener engine. When compared to others in its segment, the HR-V has better-than-average passenger space, legroom (front and rear), and cargo capacity."
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru models have long been popular with outdoor enthusiasts for their ruggedness and sure-footed performance on dirt, gravel, and other unpaved surfaces. Subaru has sold more than two million Outback and Forester wagons in the U.S. in the last dozen years. In last year's JD Power customer loyalty survey, 61.1% of the brand's owners said they'd buy another Subaru.
The Crosstrek debuted in 2013 and got a major upgrade in 2018, along with a minor redesign in 2021 that included the addition of an optional 2.5-liter, 182-horsepower engine. The base model 2024 Crosstrek starts at just over $25,000, but you'll have to go with the Sport, Limited, or Wilderness version to get the 2.5-liter engine as standard equipment.
The top-of-the-line Wilderness edition is still affordable at $33,290 and offers 9.3 inches of ground clearance, roughly equal to that of the tallest Ford F-150 you can drive off the lot. The Crosstrek continues Subaru's tradition of producing safe cars with its five-star overall rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In testing the Crosstrek, Car and Driver found it "more capable off-road than your average subcompact SUV."
Ford Maverick
Ford first used the Maverick name on a sports coupe in the 1960s and '70s and brought back the label in 2021, slapping in on a new compact pickup truck that was so popular with buyers that Ford had to stop taking orders last year to catch up with demand. The 2024 Maverick has a base sticker price of less than $24,000, and the AWD XL and XLT trim versions are powered by Ford's 2.0 liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Ford also offers a hybrid version of the Maverick, but that powertrain can not be matched with the AWD option. EcoBoost-powered Mavericks can be upgraded to include a 4,000-pound towing package, and all Maverick trucks come standard with Ford's Co-PIlot 360 system, which includes a rearview camera and a collision warning system with automatic braking.
Ford also offers the optional FX4 off-road package, which adds tow hooks, skid plates, hill descent control, all-terrain tires, and driver-selectable terrain modes, including mud/rut and sand.
Kia Seltos
Kia introduced the Seltos compact SUV in 2019, giving it a significant update for the 2024 model year. In reviewing the new Seltos, Eric Brandt of Kelley Blue Book wrote that it "boasts a roomy interior for such a small SUV, the best warranty in its class, and affordable pricing to keep it within reach for a wide range of drivers." Those factors combined to earn it a KBB Best Buy Award in 2023. The 2024 Seltos LX starts at just over $25,000, and the fully loaded SX model is priced at $31,315.
The Seltos comes with two powertrain options: a 2.0 liter 146 horsepower engine mated to a constantly variable transmission or a 1.6-liter 195 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder coupled with an eight-speed automatic. A seamless LCD panel stretches across the dashboard, serving as both a gauge cluster and an infotainment center.
Seltos models also have standard driver-assist safety features like pedestrian and cyclist detection with automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.
Hyundai Kona
The last vehicle on our list is also the most affordable. Hyundai introduced the Kona in 2017, first in Korea, then later that year in North America and Europe. The Kona got a mid-cycle refresh in 2021 and a major redesign last year to accommodate electric and gas-fueled drivetrains within the same body and chassis. The 2024 Kona starts at $24,100, and the feature-packed Limited edition has a sticker price of $31,650. Two engine options are available: a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 147 horsepower and a turbocharged 1.6-liter I4 capable of 190 horses.
There is also an electric version of the Kona, but it is front-wheel drive only. In reviewing the AWD gas-powered Kona, Car and Driver's Drew Dorian had kudos for the sharp styling and technology-laden, quiet, and roomy cabin but pointed out that the Kona was not the most rugged off-road SUV on the market, writing that "this subcompact soft-roader is made for the urban jungle—not muddy two-tracks."
Toyota Corolla Cross
Another subcompact AWD SUV with a reasonable price tag is the Toyota Corolla Cross, which starts at under $24,000. AWD is an option on the more spartan L and LE trim levels but comes standard on the XLE version, which starts at just under $29,000. All Corolla Cross models can tow 1,500 pounds and have at least 8 inches of ground clearance, making them excellent vehicles for summer camping trips.
An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is also standard, as well as Toyota's Safety Sense suite of driver-assist features like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. In his review of the 2024 Corolla Cross, Andrew Wendler of Car and Driver found it mostly unremarkable but a worthy competitor to the HR-V, Kona, and other compact and subcompact SUVs. "The Corolla Cross's styling is RAV4-lite with a touch of Highlander SUV for good measure; the sportier trims add a little visual zest to its curb appeal. Like most Toyotas, the Corolla Cross features a bevy of standard driver-assistance and safety features, but in this case, offers absolutely zero that will raise your pulse rate."
Methodology
In choosing the vehicles for this article, we began by searching price indices of all the available 2023 and 2024 model year AWD cars, trucks, and SUVs and identifying the most affordable dozen or so vehicles with all-wheel drive. From there, we culled the ones that were considered poor foul weather or off-road performers or had costly upcharges for effective AWD drivetrains.
Another model, the Mazda MX-30 EV, was eliminated because it is only available for sale in California. From there, we scoured existing reviews from credible sources to compare the vehicles left on the list to find the most feature-rich and trail-capable vehicles among them.