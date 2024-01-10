6 Of The Most Affordable AWD Cars And Trucks Of 2024

There are a staggering number of all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles available for sale in 2024, but that wasn't always the case. Although Jeep, Dodge, and International Harvester made hundreds of thousands of four-wheel drive vehicles dating back to the post-WWI-era Jeep CJ models, those SUVs and trucks were meant for use in off-road and in snowy conditions and did not have full-time drivetrains suitable for dry pavement.

Subaru and Audi developed full-time AWD systems in the early 1980s for use in World Rally Championship cars, and AWD has become a centerpiece of both carmakers' lineups since then. AWD drivetrains now appear beneath vehicles of all classes and across a broad spectrum of price ranges, from sub-$25,000 Subarus and Nissans to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge edition, with a sticker price of $754,000. While running the kids to soccer and band practice in such luxury would certainly be nice, most of us don't have three-quarters of a million dollars in our vehicle budgets.

Fortunately, plenty of reliable, feature-packed AWD cars, trucks, and SUVs are on the market that you can drive off the lot for less than $30,000. Here are a half dozen of our favorites from among that bunch. In selecting the vehicles for this list, we started at the bottom of the price indexes for the last two model years and consulted trusted reviews from the likes of Car and Driver, Kelley Blue Book, and JD Power to find vehicles that you can be comfortable investing your money in, even if you're not spending a fortune. There will be a more in-depth explanation of our methodology for choosing these vehicles at the end of the article.