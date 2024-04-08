Why Do Jeep Drivers Have Rubber Ducks On Their Dashboard?

This interaction turned out much better. The Jeep owner walked out of the store and at first was a bit confused when he saw her putting a rubber duck on his Jeep, but read the note and loved it. "The guy had the biggest smile and he just cracked up laughing," she told Elmore Autauga News. That night #DuckDuckJeep was born after Parliament posted the picture on Instagram and quickly got a couple thousand followers. Many have since followed suit, and it's taken off with the Jeep enthusiast community in the U.S. and other countries. If you want to participate in this tradition, just make sure the vehicle you're leaving the duck on is not in fact a Wrangler Clone.

The rules involved in the rubber duck Jeep movement aren't exactly that complicated: one simply places a rubber duck somewhere on a Jeep in order to bring a smile to the owner for whatever reason. "For me, it was an act of kindness, a healing of sorts, as well as recognition of and greeting to a fellow Jeep owner," Parliament told Motor Trend. "But it can just be that you like their Jeep, or it's the same Jeep you have, or maybe a classic Jeep you would like to own one day. You don't really need a reason for Jeep ducking other than to connect, bring a smile to someone's face, and have fun."