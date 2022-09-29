The Wrangler Clone Jeep Wants To Ban

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now going by the name Stellantis, is again trying to enforce a legal block on the sale of an off-road vehicle made by India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The Fiat group's fury first erupted back in 2018 when it filed a complaint before the U.S. International Trade Commission. The complaint asked the organization to put an import ban on Mahindra's Roxor vehicle which was apparently a little too similar to the classic Jeep design originating back in the 1940s with the Wyllis. Here's the Roxor, for reference:

In its complaint, Fiat Chrysler labeled the Roxor as "a nearly identical copy of the iconic Jeep design," further adding that it was "modeled after the original Willys Jeep." The U.K.-based company pointed out how the Roxor's boxy body lines, flat sides, and level height for the rear and hood were a blatant rip-off of Jeep's own products. The automaker expressed concerns that Mahindra was trying to eat into Jeep's market share because the Roxor undercut the latter's offerings by a healthy margin.

But the story isn't as simple as it appears on the surface. Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler are both tied to a meaty licensing agreement that continues to this day. Interestingly, the licensing terms go all the way back to the 1940s and cover the Willys Jeep, too. In June 2020, the U.S. ITC ruled that Mahindra's Roxor was in violation of the Jeep Wrangler's "trade dress" and gave a sale and import ban on Mahindra's vehicle.