The Wrangler Clone Jeep Wants To Ban
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now going by the name Stellantis, is again trying to enforce a legal block on the sale of an off-road vehicle made by India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The Fiat group's fury first erupted back in 2018 when it filed a complaint before the U.S. International Trade Commission. The complaint asked the organization to put an import ban on Mahindra's Roxor vehicle which was apparently a little too similar to the classic Jeep design originating back in the 1940s with the Wyllis. Here's the Roxor, for reference:
In its complaint, Fiat Chrysler labeled the Roxor as "a nearly identical copy of the iconic Jeep design," further adding that it was "modeled after the original Willys Jeep." The U.K.-based company pointed out how the Roxor's boxy body lines, flat sides, and level height for the rear and hood were a blatant rip-off of Jeep's own products. The automaker expressed concerns that Mahindra was trying to eat into Jeep's market share because the Roxor undercut the latter's offerings by a healthy margin.
But the story isn't as simple as it appears on the surface. Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler are both tied to a meaty licensing agreement that continues to this day. Interestingly, the licensing terms go all the way back to the 1940s and cover the Willys Jeep, too. In June 2020, the U.S. ITC ruled that Mahindra's Roxor was in violation of the Jeep Wrangler's "trade dress" and gave a sale and import ban on Mahindra's vehicle.
Another lifeline for Fiat Chrysler
Within months of being slapped with the import ban, Mahindra redesigned the Roxor. Soon after, the U. S. ITC modified its ban order and noted that the Roxor models made after 2020 can be imported and sold in the country because they no longer violate the Jeep Wrangler's "trade dress" aka signature design. However, Mahindra was not content with the victory and asked the court to lift the ban on pre-2020 Roxors, as well.
In January 2022, Fiat Chrysler went knocking at the doors of the 6th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Detroit, filing a fresh complaint that the modified Roxor still infringes on its Jeep design property. Mahindra, on the other hand, was waiting for its own legal results. Fast forward to March, when Mahindra & Mahindra's petition to get the import ban on pre-2020 Roxor lifted, was discarded. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the ITC's original import ban decision.
Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles got another lifeline from a federal court in Detroit regarding its fresh petition. The court argued that wrong standards were applied while judging the case and classified Mahindra as a known infringer. "The simple fact that a known infringer's redesigned product is non-infringing does not support the conclusion that the safe distance rule should not apply," remarked one of the judges. Fiat Chrysler is now fighting again, seeking a permanent ban on all Roxor sales in the country.