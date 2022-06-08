How Much Does It Really Cost To Import An R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R?

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is an iconic part of Japanese street racing history and has had much success at professional racing events, including the Japanese and the Australian Touring Car Championships. Jeremy Clarkson of "Top Gear" once referred to the Nissan Skyline as Japan's only real contribution to the category of sports cars. It has also been featured in film franchises such as "Fast & Furious" and games such as "Forza" and "Need For Speed." The cars aren't officially available in the U.S. but if you want, you can import the BNR32 (also known as R32) model of the Nissan Skyline GT-R — but only if you are willing to spend what it takes to bring one home.

The R32 Skyline GT-R was the second generation in the range and was produced between 1989 and 2002. Because the earliest models were made 33 years ago, it surpasses the federal threshold — known as the Imported Vehicles Safety Compliance Act — that allows only cars older than 25 years to be imported into the country. However, we must warn you that a sizeable cost and a monumental amount of paperwork is required before you can call yourself a proud owner of the R32 Skyline GT-R.