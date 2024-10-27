5 Tools And Materials You Should Avoid When Washing Your Car

While there are plenty of car maintenance tasks best handled by the pros, one responsibility that we can always take into our own hands is keeping our car looking nice and clean. Sure, the inner workings of your vehicle should be your foremost concern, but keeping your car looking its best is not only a way to avoid being the laughingstock of the block, but is also an essential component in maintaining the longevity of your car.

Extremely dirty cars are less fuel efficient, more prone to corrosion, and have tires that are at a higher risk of being damaged. On top of this, your health and safety are also on the line, as messy windshields will greatly cut down on your visibility while driving and the buildup of allergens and bacteria can prove dangerous to your respiratory system.

But just because you can clean your car on your own doesn't mean that doing so is as simple as you might think. There's no shortage of frequent mistakes people often make while washing their cars, and among the most common of these errors is using the wrong products to do the job. Car cleaning is a somewhat scientific process, as the specific paints and protective coatings that make up your car react differently to certain chemicals and materials. As a result, it's important to take the time to consider what you're putting on your vehicle, which we're here to help you with today. Here are five materials you'll want to steer clear of when washing your car.

