How To Get The Film Off The Inside Of Your Car's Windshield & Keep It Clean

Car windshields are an essential component of our vehicles that can be easy to take for granted. This expansive pane of glass is an underrated safety tool, acting as our first line of defense against any incoming threats or hazards that appear before us while driving. As a result, it's crucial to keep your windshield free of cracks and clean at all times.

For the latter, so long as you have a good pair of windshield wipers that are replaced regularly, then a good chunk of the work required to clean the outside of your windshield is done for you. However, taking on the windshield's interior is another story. This is something that has to be done manually and, while seemingly a pain in the butt, is just as necessary as cleaning the outside. The inside of our windshields can gather film and similarly undesirable buildup that stem from humidity, condensation, and poor ventilation. Over time, this residue can prove hazardous, lowering your visibility and becoming an overall distraction, which is the last thing you want while on the road.

There are plenty of preventive measures you can take to lessen the formation of film, such as regularly maintaining your car's ventilation system and avoiding smoking. But for film buildup that's already there, some simple cleansers, microfibers, and a careful hand are all you need to get your windshield looking as good as new. While a relatively straightforward process, it's important to know the proper steps as well as what to avoid.

