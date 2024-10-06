How To Get The Film Off The Inside Of Your Car's Windshield & Keep It Clean
Car windshields are an essential component of our vehicles that can be easy to take for granted. This expansive pane of glass is an underrated safety tool, acting as our first line of defense against any incoming threats or hazards that appear before us while driving. As a result, it's crucial to keep your windshield free of cracks and clean at all times.
For the latter, so long as you have a good pair of windshield wipers that are replaced regularly, then a good chunk of the work required to clean the outside of your windshield is done for you. However, taking on the windshield's interior is another story. This is something that has to be done manually and, while seemingly a pain in the butt, is just as necessary as cleaning the outside. The inside of our windshields can gather film and similarly undesirable buildup that stem from humidity, condensation, and poor ventilation. Over time, this residue can prove hazardous, lowering your visibility and becoming an overall distraction, which is the last thing you want while on the road.
There are plenty of preventive measures you can take to lessen the formation of film, such as regularly maintaining your car's ventilation system and avoiding smoking. But for film buildup that's already there, some simple cleansers, microfibers, and a careful hand are all you need to get your windshield looking as good as new. While a relatively straightforward process, it's important to know the proper steps as well as what to avoid.
Removing the film and keeping it clean
Before you get to cleaning your windshield, it's important to have the right supplies. These include at least two microfiber cloths, a glass cleaner, and rubbing alcohol. While a glass cleaner made specifically for cars would be ideal, a common household glass cleaner such as Windex should be sufficient. For those who want an ultra clean shine at the end, then you'll also want to bring along some car glass polish for your task.
With all of that out of the way, here's how to get rid of film on the inside of your car windshield:
- Give your windshield a dry wipe down with your microfiber to remove dust and debris.
- Apply glass cleaner on to your microfiber (either the same one or a new clean one if you prefer) and give your windshield a thorough rub down.
- On a second clean microfiber cloth, apply rubbing alcohol and wipe the windshield once again to get rid of any built up grime or tough film.
- Hit your windshield with another round of glass cleaner or glass polish for extra clarity.
Always use a microfiber instead of paper towels or generic rags, as these items can leave behind their own residue and harsh streaks. Your motions while cleaning can also help prevent streaking. Move your hand in small rotating motions as you're cleaning and end with broad vertical strokes.
Finally, when using rubbing alcohol, be careful not to get it on your dashboard or similar components of your car, as it can cause discoloration and deterioration. If your windshield remains perpetually foggy, it may be pointing towards a bigger issue that will require aid from a mechanic.