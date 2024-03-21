How To Perform DIY Windshield Crack/Chip Repair On Your Vehicle

Before you get started on repairing a cracked or chipped windshield yourself, inspect the area closely, as significant damage may require windshield replacement, which will thus require the aid of a professional mechanic. If you're having trouble gauging the damage, many DIY repair kits claim their products are best utilized on chips one inch in diameter or smaller and cracks no longer than 12 inches.

There are likely numerous options available if the crack or chip in your windshield is beyond the DIY repair arena, with most local mechanics capable of handling such a repair. These days, there may also be reputable companies in your area that will come to your home or place of business to fix your windshield via a mobile repair unit. If you do need a mechanic or windshield repair professional, you should be able to find one by consulting a phonebook or conducting a brief internet search.

FYI — windshield repairs should be made as soon after the damage occurs as possible to prevent further damage. But you can follow these simple rules for cracked windshields to help limit the damage until you get it repaired.