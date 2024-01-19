3 Ways To Stop A Cracked Windshield From Getting Worse

It's no secret that driving with a cracked windshield carries significant risks that can compromise the safety of a car, truck, or SUV. One of the primary dangers is the reduction in the driver's field of vision. A crack, especially if it's large or located directly in a person's line of sight, can obstruct the view of the road, other automobiles, and pedestrians. This risk is heightened at night when visibility is already reduced, and the unwanted breach can cause light from oncoming traffic to refract unpredictably. During the day, the break in the glass can reflect sunlight directly into the eyes of the person behind the wheel, creating a blinding glare that can momentarily impair the eyesight of the individual driving, leading to a higher risk of accidents.

A crack in the windshield can also interfere with the proper deployment of airbags. In many modern vehicles, airbags rely on the windshield as a backstop to deploy correctly, so if it's compromised, it may not provide the necessary support, leading to possible issues during the event of a collision. Another critical concern is structural integrity, particularly in rollover accidents. The windshield is known to contribute to the overall strength of the cabin structure, and any crack can potentially make the roof more susceptible to collapsing during this particular type of incident.

Furthermore, an already damaged windshield is more likely to shatter should the event of an impact take place, sending glass shards flying inside, which can cause severe injuries to the occupants. Given these risks, it is vital to repair or replace a cracked windshield promptly, and luckily, there are a few ways to ensure the problem doesn't get any worse before it goes in to be professionally fixed.