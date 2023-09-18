How To Use Super Glue On A Cracked Windshield

There are a few quick fixes to prevent small windshield cracks from becoming more extensive and more visible. Whenever a small break occurs in your car's windshield, the goal is to temporarily seal the damaged portion of the windshield glass from dirt, water, and moisture, which are the three things that could exacerbate an otherwise small and innocuous crack.

Applying a small strip of clear tape over the damaged area is a cheap and easy fix that helps seal the crack. On the other hand, you could also use duct tape if the damage is not within the driver's line of sight. However, if the windshield crack impedes your vision while driving, you could grab a small tube of super glue to seal the damage.

However, applying a few drops of super glue is not a permanent fix. The damage will still be there, and you'll need to either replace or professionally repair the damage to make your vehicle roadworthy. Driving with a cracked, broken, or damaged windshield is against the law and could earn the driver a costly ticket.