Why You Might Need A Mechanic If Your Windshield Is Always Foggy

The concerning circumstance is when your windshield immediately fogs back up the moment you turn your AC system off, no matter how long you've been driving. In an especially serious situation, your windshield may even remain firmly foggy no matter how long you've had the air running. If you're experiencing this, there are a couple of potential mechanical causes that could warrant a repair appointment.

First, there could be a crack or leak somewhere in your car, either in the body or one of the windows. Even a small crack, if deep enough, can let air of an opposing temperature into your car. As opposing air continues to flow in, the temperature in the cabin will never equalize, which means your windshield will keep fogging. Besides this general annoyance, having hot and cold air flowing through this crack could cause your car's body to expand or contract in a potentially dangerous way.

The other potential cause is a problem with your air conditioning compressor. Whether you're using a dedicated defogging setting or are just circulating warm air, if your compressor's on the fritz, it won't be able to propel the air far enough to actually reach your windshield. Besides the foggy inconvenience, this could be a sign of a looming AC system failure and should be checked out as soon as possible.