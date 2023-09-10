The Car Feature You Don't Want To Use If Your Windshield Is Foggy

Driving a car (or other motor vehicle) is often equal parts convenient and necessary, but it also comes with a number of inherent risks — not the least of which is a foggy windshield. While the circumstances that lead to your car's glass fogging up can vary, it's never a good idea to be on the move when it's difficult to see what's going on in front of or around you.

Fortunately there are a number of ways to deal with windshield fog, with some high-tech solutions still being workshopped. The thing is, with as risky as driving with a fogged-up windshield can be, you'll want to be careful when attempting to clear it up. Some suggested solutions may actually make the situation worse.

So whether you're on the road or (ideally) have just gotten in your car and noticed the fogginess before heading out, here's what you should avoid doing to try and clear up your glass.