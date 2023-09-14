How To Replace Your Car's Windshield Wipers

We may not think about them often but our car's windshield wipers are very important. Maybe not as significant as the engine, headlights, or tires, but they make a big difference in certain conditions. Bad or worn out wipers might not clear off the windshield well enough, or possibly make things worse by smearing the obscuring materials around, so you should take the time to swap them out for a fresh set if you begin to notice signs of reduced effectiveness or regularly hear an unpleasant squeaking sound when they're in use.

Before you get started you'll need a few basic (but essential) things. Make sure you have a new set of wipers, and use a tool like Amazon's Your Garage to verify compatibility. Keep a couple of clean cloths or rags on-hand, along with a bucket of water. You'll also want both rubbing alcohol (to clean off the wiper blades) and glass cleaner (to clean off the windshield). Depending on the way your wipers are attached, you may also need a small flathead screwdriver.

If you have access to the owner's manual for your car, this is also a good time to keep it close. Not all vehicles or models use the exact same process for removing or attaching wiper blades, so it's worth checking the official documentation. With all of these elements ready, it's time to replace your windshield wipers.