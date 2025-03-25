Yes, Costco Sells A 100 Inch TV - Here's Who Makes It & How Much It Costs

Costco is a favorite for shoppers needing everything from groceries to furniture, making it the go-to destination for convenience and value. But beyond household essentials, the warehouse giant also carries a wide selection of electronics, including name brand TVs in a variety of sizes. However, if you're looking for something a bit bigger than what you're used to, Costco carries several Hisense TV models, and one of them has a screen that might be just what you're after. Actually, it could be a lot bigger than what you're after.

Costco sells a massive 100" screen, and it's the Hisense U7 Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV. The Hisense is a Google TV compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. It's also backlit, has four HDMI inputs and two USB ports, and weighs over 137 pounds with the stand. But the best thing about it is the price tag of $1,8999, which isn't bad compared to other more expensive TVs for sale in 2025.

If you do choose the 100" Hisense and want to mount it on the wall, you'll pay an additional $249 for the Sanus Tilt Motion TV mount, which can expand up to 140". But fair warning: the optional $30 setup from Costco does not include wall mounting.