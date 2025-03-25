Yes, Costco Sells A 100 Inch TV - Here's Who Makes It & How Much It Costs
Costco is a favorite for shoppers needing everything from groceries to furniture, making it the go-to destination for convenience and value. But beyond household essentials, the warehouse giant also carries a wide selection of electronics, including name brand TVs in a variety of sizes. However, if you're looking for something a bit bigger than what you're used to, Costco carries several Hisense TV models, and one of them has a screen that might be just what you're after. Actually, it could be a lot bigger than what you're after.
Costco sells a massive 100" screen, and it's the Hisense U7 Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV. The Hisense is a Google TV compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. It's also backlit, has four HDMI inputs and two USB ports, and weighs over 137 pounds with the stand. But the best thing about it is the price tag of $1,8999, which isn't bad compared to other more expensive TVs for sale in 2025.
If you do choose the 100" Hisense and want to mount it on the wall, you'll pay an additional $249 for the Sanus Tilt Motion TV mount, which can expand up to 140". But fair warning: the optional $30 setup from Costco does not include wall mounting.
The Hisense 100 inch TV at Costco is a hit
If you're looking for a home theater experience like none you've ever seen before and believe a 100" TV is the way to go, the Hisense at Costco for just under $1,900 might be the one for you. It's a big TV for the money, and according to Business Insider, it was a hit during the 2024 holiday season. But how does it perform?
Unbox Therapy tackled the monster in a 2024 video, and once the TV was set up, the backlit feature immediately made an impact. "You're not having that kind of muddy gray appearance where you sense that the backlight is on." That experience means the blacks are darker, translating to much richer colors on the screen. Gaming also looked great on the Hisense and made for an equally impressive viewing experience. But what if 100" still isn't big enough?
In that case, you're moving up to the TCL 115" QM8-Series 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED TV. According to Digital Trends, this is the largest consumer TV ever produced. The TCL is also much more expensive than the Hisense, at a manufacturer suggested retail of $19,999. But if you're looking for a discount, you can get a steal from Best Buy for $14,999.