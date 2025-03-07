11 Of The Most Expensive TVs For Sale In 2025

TVs are more affordable than ever. In the old days, widescreen TV sets weighed a ton and cost a fortune. These days, everyone and their grandmother has at least one widescreen TV, with jumbo-sized LCD screens selling for just a few hundred dollars.

However, discerning customers know there's more to a TV than just its dimensions. They know the difference between LCD, OLED, QLED, and Micro LED. They might even mourn the death of Plasma back in 2014. It was an innovative, if unwieldy, technology, and its devoted fanbase insists it never got the chance to reach its full potential.

In 2025, the options for TV buyers are nearly endless, but beyond the standard range of consumer sets, there exists another world — the world of luxury. For the truly premium television enthusiasts, only the best will do, and the best always comes at a cost. Ranging from $3,000 to over a million bucks, the TVs on this list are the most expensive money can buy, but as the old saying goes — it pays to buy the best. Here are the most expensive TVs on sale right now.

