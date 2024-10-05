The Real Owners Behind The Biggest Budget TV Brands

While more and more people consume content on their phones, televisions still play a major role in our entertainment. If you want the very best experience when watching movies or playing games, many advanced televisions available in 2024 come with a raft of impressive features and amazing picture quality. But these types of products can set you back thousands of dollars — not money that everyone can afford to spend.

Advertisement

Thankfully, cheaper options can still provide a good viewing experience without breaking the bank, even though they may not have all the bells and whistles of top of the line models. However, these budget brands often have strange names that don't really mean anything and it is rarely clear from store pages who actually owns them or who makes the televisions.That's where we come in.

We've looked into some of the biggest budget TV brands and dug into their ownership to see who exactly is behind the companies — with some surprising results.