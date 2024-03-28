Everything To Know Before Buying A TCL 6-Series TV
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're shopping for a new TV, you've likely noticed that there's no dearth of options from budget-friendly TV brands. From the likes of Hisense to Vizio, multiple brands offer feature-packed televisions that make for an enjoyable viewing experience without breaking the bank. That said, one standout option in this ever-crowded market is the TCL 6-Series. Not only does it offer a stellar picture quality that punches far above its weight, but it also offers excellent value for money. It's extremely easy to set up as well, thanks to the center pedestal stand that allows you to easily mount the television.
But before you purchase a TCL 6-Series television, it's important that you familiarize yourself with the features and specs of this model. Knowing what you can expect from this television will help you decide whether it is the right model for you and help you make the most of its capabilities.
Sizes and prices
There are two variants of the TCL 6-Series TV that you can purchase — one with a built-in Roku smart TV interface and another with Google TV. The one with the Roku interface is available in four sizes — 55", 65", 75", and 85". The Google TV variant is available in three sizes — 55", 65", and 75". Each of these sizes comes at a different price point. For the TCL 6-Series television with the Roku interface, you can expect to pay anywhere between $649.99 and $1,999.99, based on the size you opt for.
Likewise, the Google TV variant is priced between $549.99 and $1,799.99. While these are TCL's official retail prices, you can purchase one for cheaper on third-party websites like Best Buy. While the varied sizes cater to different viewing experiences and room sizes, they share the same high-quality feature suite and build that all TCL 6-Series televisions are known for.
If you're trying to determine what size is the best option for you, keep in mind that bigger is not always better. Very few TVs will look great in any space. In most cases, a TV that is too large for your space may cause a lot of eye strain and an unpleasant viewing experience. So, before you choose a particular size, make sure to measure the room you intend to place your television in. Then, compare those measurements against those of the TV and evaluate whether you'll find it comfortable to sit in front of the screen for extended periods.
Easy streaming with Roku or Google TV and the functionality of Game Mode
The TCL Series 6 allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in a hassle-free manner through either the Roku or Google TV interface. Each platform offers a slightly different user experience. If you prefer a more straightforward navigation, you might find that Roku TV is a better option for you. Roku's immediate interface lists all the streaming apps you use allowing for easy access to your favorite apps; you can customize this view further by rearranging or even removing the apps you don't want on your screen. So, while Roku is not without problems, it's a better choice in terms of simplicity.
In comparison, the Google TV interface offers a more customized approach by aggregating recommended movies and shows based on your viewing history across platforms and devices. These recommendations are offered in a separate "For You" section, but you will also be able to view individual apps that you can launch directly if you so choose. Another key highlight of Google TV is that you get to cast video content from your laptop or mobile device to your TV. This lets you play videos or music from your personal devices on the big screen to share with your friends and family members.
If you're a gamer, you'll find the Auto Game Mode on the TCL 6-Series TVs is especially great for your gaming experience. This mode activates a whole suite of gaming-focused features so you get to enjoy cinema-quality graphics, an instant response speed, and smoother gameplay.
The design of the TCL 6-Series TV
Compared to the previous generation of the TCL 6-Series television models, the new series introduces a sleeker and more refined aesthetic. One of the design highlights of this TV is its adjustable center pedestal/stand, which helps keep the area around your television clutter-free. The center pedestal eliminates the need for feet that smart TVs usually feature at the edge and allows you to place the TV on a sleeker stand. That can help you save on space. The TV also has a minimalist bezel setup that contributes to an edge-to-edge display that gives you more screen real estate.
Both the Roku TV and the Google TV variants come with easy-to-use remotes. The remotes support voice commands, allowing you hands-free control of the TV. The Google TV remote goes one step further and allows you to use your voice to look up answers and control other connected smart home devices, among other things. If you have the Roku TV model, you can download the Roku mobile app and control your TV settings without the actual physical remote in hand.
The two variants also include four well-placed HDMI ports including an Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC). One of the highlights of the eARC is that it improves speed and bandwidth. This is great for people who want to enjoy better-quality audio. While the hardware has been thoughtfully engineered, the brand's attention to detail can also be seen in the user interface, which is easy to navigate and quick to get used to for most users.
This mini LED is packed full of features
The television sets from TCL are QLED models that make it possible for you to enjoy `4K HDR picture quality. What sets this model apart from budget LCD TVs in the market is that it features a mini-LED backlight. The smaller size of the LED chips delivers better illumination while consuming less power. The 6-Series televisions are designed with Contrast Color Zone technology with local dimming to offer better contrast between the darker and brighter areas of the screen. The addition of Wide Color powered by QLED technology allows for a realistic reproduction of many vibrant hues, which adds to your viewing experience.
The display panel refresh rate is set at 120 Hz, which will come in handy when you're watching fast or action scenes in movies and sports. The Variable Refresh Rate of 144Hz further amplifies this benefit, making this TV model especially well-suited for gaming. Although the TV offers a whole host of useful features, there are a few downsides to be aware of. One such issue as noted by professional reviewers at Wired was that it was hard to navigate the Settings menu "to turn off motion smoothing without reading the manual."
Another thing to be mindful of is that the audio quality of the 6-Series models is just about adequate for casual viewing. The television comes equipped with a pair of down-firing speakers, each powered by 10 watts. This is certainly sufficient for your day-to-day television viewing. However, if you're an audiophile, it's best to opt for external speakers or a surround sound system. Still, despite these cons, the TCL 6-Series is a great choice for budget buyers who want a quality television with advanced features.