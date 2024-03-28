Everything To Know Before Buying A TCL 6-Series TV

There are two variants of the TCL 6-Series TV that you can purchase — one with a built-in Roku smart TV interface and another with Google TV. The one with the Roku interface is available in four sizes — 55", 65", 75", and 85". The Google TV variant is available in three sizes — 55", 65", and 75". Each of these sizes comes at a different price point. For the TCL 6-Series television with the Roku interface, you can expect to pay anywhere between $649.99 and $1,999.99, based on the size you opt for.

Likewise, the Google TV variant is priced between $549.99 and $1,799.99. While these are TCL's official retail prices, you can purchase one for cheaper on third-party websites like Best Buy. While the varied sizes cater to different viewing experiences and room sizes, they share the same high-quality feature suite and build that all TCL 6-Series televisions are known for.

If you're trying to determine what size is the best option for you, keep in mind that bigger is not always better. Very few TVs will look great in any space. In most cases, a TV that is too large for your space may cause a lot of eye strain and an unpleasant viewing experience. So, before you choose a particular size, make sure to measure the room you intend to place your television in. Then, compare those measurements against those of the TV and evaluate whether you'll find it comfortable to sit in front of the screen for extended periods.