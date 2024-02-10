These Top-Rated Rated Wireless Surround Sound Systems Will Level Up Your Home Entertainment Set Up
If you recently upgraded your television, why not complete the setup with a surround sound system? Flat-screen TVs come with integrated speakers, but the sound quality is mediocre at best. While you can opt for a sound bar for a slightly more authentic, three-dimensional audio output, there's nothing like a surround sound system to replicate the audio quality you'd get to experience at a theater.
Surround sound systems typically have multiple components, such as a subwoofer, a central speaker, satellite speakers, and an equalizer, that work in tandem to create an immersive audio experience. But having all these components around often means managing multiple wires, and keeping this type of setting tidy can undoubtedly be a challenge. More importantly, it can create a cluttered appearance, which may take away from the visual appeal of your home theater setup.
If you want to avoid this, your best bet is to opt for a wireless surround sound system. The good news is that there are plenty of options out there, so you don't have to sacrifice performance for visual appeal.
To help you make an informed buying decision, SlashGear has made a list of the top-rated wireless surround sound systems that have seemingly impressed buyers with their performance and quality. Use this as a starting point for your research if you're looking to buy one for your home. You'll find a more detailed methodology towards the end of the article that explains how these products were picked and evaluated.
Enclave CineHome PRO
The Enclave CineHome PRO 5.1 Wireless Home Theater System is the world's first WiSA-compatible THX® Certified system. But what does that mean? While these may not be buzzwords people are familiar with, it's worth understanding what these terms mean and how they could affect your surround-sound experience.
WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) compatibility essentially ensures that high-resolution audio can be delivered wirelessly from the primary source to up to a maximum of eight channels fairly reliably. THX® certification, meanwhile, ensures the highest quality of listening experience. These factors alone make this device a worthy contender. Its complete compatibility with immersive formats like Dolby Digital Plus and DTS 5.1 Digital adds to its appeal for audiophiles.
This setup includes 11 Class-D amplifiers, 14 drivers with a 10-inch subwoofer, and the Enclave CineHub, but all it needs in terms of wiring is one cable that goes from the CineHub to your TV. Adding to its simplicity, the Enclave CineHome PRO can pair efficiently with your TV remote or any universal remote. If you want to access advanced settings, all you need to do is use the Enclave app on your smartphone.
Want to purchase the Enclave CineHome PRO 5.1 Wireless Home Theater System? You can find it priced at $1,798 on Amazon. While it's certainly not inexpensive, it's a quality device that offers a pretty great listening experience.
Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max
Founded in 1948 in Tokyo, Japan, Nakamichi is known for producing high-quality audio equipment, and the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Ma — which went through a major update – is no different.
This surround sound system has been redesigned to include Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max — a state-of-the-art architecture combining proprietary software and improved hardware. This helps create 360-degree surround sound and bass performance that is as close as it can get to cinematic audio quality. Additionally, the device offers support for a range of cinematic formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
The upgraded hardware includes a supercharged soundbar that is designed with twin-cone drivers for extended range and high-output amplifiers that help produce crystal-clear audio. The dual subwoofers feature upgraded drivers that enhance the bass to a whole new level. This setup also features four modular speakers that work seamlessly with the soundbar and subwoofers to produce powerful surround sound. With the update, this bundle now supports HDMI 2.1 connections with eARC, which is essential for transmitting high-quality lossless audio.
If you're in the market for a surround sound system that delivers an unparalleled audio experience, you can't go wrong with the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max. The surround sound system normally retails for $1,899.99 on Amazon.
JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos
The JBL Bar 9.1 is JBL's first soundbar with built-in Dolby Atmos. This sets it apart from many of the company's offerings. In addition to the sound bar, this bundle includes a subwoofer that delivers pounding bass and two detachable wireless speakers that you can place anywhere in the room to enhance the audio experience. When the speakers run out of charge, all you need to do is attach them to the sides of the soundbar — it's as easy as that!
The Bar 9.1 produces 820 watts of total system power, which contributes immensely to the immersive audio experience. Additionally, this device also supports Dolby Vision with 4K passthrough for outstanding video resolution. The Bar 9.1, thus, can work well with your TV to deliver a thrilling audio-visual experience.
Additionally, the device has built-in AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, allowing you to stream your favorite music and podcasts directly to the soundbar with a simple tap. You can also use the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar to stream via Bluetooth from your tablet or smartphone. In that sense, it's quite versatile and can even double up as an entertainment system. If you're looking to purchase the Bar 9.1, it is priced at $1,200 on Amazon and JBL's website.
Samsung HW-Q990C
Samsung is no stranger to quality audio products; the Q990C is a testament to that. Designed with Wireless Dolby Atmos, this device guarantees to envelop your room with crystal-clear audio from all directions.
The setup features a wireless configuration, including 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four channels that direct audio upwards to create an impressive performance. Costing $1,899.99, this device is not cheap. Still, if you own a Samsung TV, it may be worth the price, given that the Q-series soundbar can pair with your Samsung TV's speakers to create a seamless and well-orchestrated audio experience.
The device is pretty easy to use, and features like the built-in voice assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 only add to its user-friendliness. Another notable audio-related feature that this device includes is the voice-optimizing Active Voice Amplifier, which adjusts audio levels automatically to ensure that on-screen sounds are optimized. The Q990C is currently available for $1,900 on Amazon and Samsung's official website.
Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Sound Bar
If you want a surround-sound-like experience at an affordable price, the Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Sound Bar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer and speakers, is a great bet. The speakers are designed with Adaptive Height technology, so they can automatically rotate forward or upward to optimize the audio quality. What's more, the wireless subwoofer produces rich bass that adds a ton of depth to the audio quality.
Additionally, thanks to audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the M-Series Elevate is engineered to deliver high-quality audio that can create a cinematic experience for you. You also get to enjoy seamless connectivity to this device via Bluetooth, 4K HD, and Dolby Vision passthrough.
While it's undoubtedly an above-par audio device, its sleek design also makes for an aesthetic addition to your home theater setup. The speakers, in fact, even have accent lighting built into them. The lights illuminate when the speakers are activated, adding some visual interest to the device.
Whether you're investing in your first surround sound system or just want one that's light on your pocket, the Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Sound Bar makes a solid pick and is priced at $799.99 on Amazon.
Why did these products make it to this list?
The products listed above were chosen primarily based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon. Each of these products had an average rating above four, with many receiving a rating above 4.5. More importantly, these products received numerous positive reviews that confirmed their immersive sound quality and overall performance.
These products are also slightly different from one another. For instance, thanks to its affordable price tag, the Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Sound Bar is a good choice for people on a budget. At the same time, a device like the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max is a good option for those looking to upgrade to one of the best wireless surround sound systems available on the market. While each of these products has its strengths, make sure to evaluate your needs and purchase one that suits them.