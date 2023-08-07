5 Of The Best Universal Remotes For Your TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a universal remote really comes in handy if you have a lot of different devices that all require their own remotes. For example, having something like an Apple TV plugged in along with the rest of your setup might mean you have three or more remotes being used at once. A universal remote will completely eliminate the need for all that and make things simpler.

Even if you don't have a setup like that yet, snagging yourself a universal remote will make you futureproof in the event you do start adding extra devices to your budding home theater. With every new accessory you buy coming with a new remote, it can be nice to toss that aside and get everything working with a single one. As an added bonus, it'll make things much easier for somebody trying to navigate your TV without you having to explain everything to them.