5 Of The Most Common Roku Problems (And How To Troubleshoot Them)

While technology seems to be getting more sophisticated by the day, no gadget is flawless, and the popular Roku streaming device is no exception. Sure, Roku is packed with a lot of cool features, but it isn't without its fair share of bugs. In your day-to-day use, you might run into common problems such as Wi-Fi connectivity, stubborn remotes, video and audio glitches, and mobile app hiccups. They can be a real pain, but no need to panic. We've rounded up a bunch of effective troubleshooting tricks to help you out of those sticky situations.

But before you jump into the more specific and technical fixes, give these three basic steps a shot first:

Restart your Roku through Settings > System > Power > System restart.

Try the classic "unplug and plug back in" method to power cycle your Roku.

Check for any system updates under Settings > System > System update > Check now.

More often than not, these straightforward methods get rid of the issue. But if you're still stuck, you can try the other solutions we've outlined below.