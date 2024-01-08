Lost Your Roku Remote? Here's How To Control Your Device With The App Instead

With so many entertainment options available today, traditional cable television has long lost the luster it once held over the world. In addition to online streaming platforms like YouTube, products like Roku have largely replaced the need for a monthly cable subscription. That said, as with any new device that has parts, things can still go missing, and nothing is more frustrating than a misplaced remote.

The Roku Streaming Stick is a powerful little device that enables people to stream their favorite shows and movies, but losing the Roku remote could mean you lose your main form of entertainment. Even worse is a Roku remote that isn't working, leaving you with little option other than buying a replacement.

Luckily, there are ways to get around a broken or lost Roku remote, and it only requires owning a smartphone. Rather than running to Amazon for two-day delivery, take a breath because there's a way to control your Roku using your phone as the remote. Best of all, this solution works for Android and iOS devices and is completely free to download and use.