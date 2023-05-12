How To Fix A Roku Remote That Isn't Working

The first thing you should do when your Roku doesn't seem to be responding to the remote is to ensure the remote's signal can actually reach it. Wireless though it may be, the remote needs to have line-of-sight with the Roku in order to send it commands. Try to adjust the positioning of the Roku itself next to your TV, or where you're sitting. If the Roku is behind the TV, for instance, put it on top or under the TV instead.

If you're using a regular Roku remote, as opposed to the fancier Voice Remote or Voice Remote Pro, it likely still uses disposable batteries. Slide the battery cover on the back of the remote off and give the batteries a little roll to see if you can freshen them up. If that doesn't work, the batteries might just be dead, so slot in some new ones. If you are using a Voice Remote with a rechargeable battery, try plugging the remote in and leaving it for a little while to juice up. Assuming the remote isn't entirely bricked, the little indicator light should turn on when it's charging. Whether your remote is battery-powered or rechargeable, in the event the battery pack feels warm or hot to the touch, leave it on a cool surface for a while before inspecting it.