10 Of The Most Advanced TVs Available In 2024

You know what they say about the Danish — well, maybe not, but it should be something about home entertainment devices and TVs that look great in any space owing to Bang & Olufsen's gold standard reputation in that area. While Bang & Olufsen's got plenty of posh items in its catalog, the Beovision Harmony is still a notch above that. If you've got a spare $20,000 or $50,000 lying around, you can head over to the Bang & Olufsen website and try your hand at their version of a Build your own Beovision Harmony –- no high score, just high end.

Start by picking from five sizes ranging from 65" to 97", select a floor stand, a wood cover, and a color for your aluminum encasing. That's right, when the TV is switched off, it's partially encased in a wood and aluminum stand that is also a speaker. Turn it on and the rectangular stand splits down the middle while the TV rises upwards in all its beauty.

That beauty isn't just skin deep, as it boasts 8K resolution for the 88" screens and OLED panels for the rest. If you have even more money to burn, then you can enjoy the theatrical richness offered by the fantastic sound system, which delivers 450 watts across three dedicated amps, plus the ability to connect up to eight Beolab speakers.

