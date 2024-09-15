10 Of The Most Advanced TVs Available In 2024
Mentally, we're still in that decade where televisions were glorified shoeboxes and the most tedious thing about keeping one was untangling the trio of colored wires. The world has fortunately decided to evolve past that era and into a new one, and we now have TVs as tall as an elephant, ones that can morph shape on the fly, and even the prospect of transparent screens inside households. One thing that remains constant, though, is the recurring presence of old money names like Samsung and LG, charging ahead at breakneck speed to persistently produce the best.
There's a generous sprinkle of six figure products and models so pretty you'd stare at the architecture more than the media playing on the screen, all crammed with technology and specifications beyond comprehension. In one way or another, every television on this list is way ahead of its game in design, function, innovation, or price, making it one of the most advanced TVs available in 2024.
Bang & Olufsen - Beovision Harmony
You know what they say about the Danish — well, maybe not, but it should be something about home entertainment devices and TVs that look great in any space owing to Bang & Olufsen's gold standard reputation in that area. While Bang & Olufsen's got plenty of posh items in its catalog, the Beovision Harmony is still a notch above that. If you've got a spare $20,000 or $50,000 lying around, you can head over to the Bang & Olufsen website and try your hand at their version of a Build your own Beovision Harmony –- no high score, just high end.
Start by picking from five sizes ranging from 65" to 97", select a floor stand, a wood cover, and a color for your aluminum encasing. That's right, when the TV is switched off, it's partially encased in a wood and aluminum stand that is also a speaker. Turn it on and the rectangular stand splits down the middle while the TV rises upwards in all its beauty.
That beauty isn't just skin deep, as it boasts 8K resolution for the 88" screens and OLED panels for the rest. If you have even more money to burn, then you can enjoy the theatrical richness offered by the fantastic sound system, which delivers 450 watts across three dedicated amps, plus the ability to connect up to eight Beolab speakers.
LG Signature OLED R
The engineering team at LG has outdone itself by manufacturing a TV that rolls down and completely disappears into a rectangular compartment at command. Going along with the rolling theme, the remote also features a scroll wheel along with a few preset buttons, one which leads you to various streaming services. A single unit costs somewhere around $100,000 or more — which is a pretty staggering amount — but you're paying for much more than the brilliant engineering.
The TV can be unrolled around 50,000 times, so losing your party trick is not something you'll have to be worried about. Once fully unrolled, you'll find HDMI 2.1 ports at the back and a 65-inch 4K HDR OLED display at the front driven by a fourth-generation Alpha9 image processor. When you roll it back down, you can also opt to keep the panel in Line View — which keeps the panel partially unrolled to display a thin part of the TV showcasing frequently used features like music, smart home usage, or projecting the time.
The big shiny box that the panel rolls into looks stunning and hides a 100-watt, 4.2-channel speaker system behind an acoustic fabric, all of which is packed in above a little space that doubles as a shelf.
Samsung The Wall
The Wall was, fittingly, designed to fit an entire wall. When Samsung first released it in 2018, it was the very first commercially available product to offer a 146" modular MicroLED display, aimed for those with leather wallets and 1955 Ferraris, not necessarily the average consumer. Samsung's marketing team has nailed down their target audience and released separate brochures tailored especially for business and luxury, with the former targeting the likes of stadiums, billboards, automotive showrooms, and flagship stores. They can use it as a massive singular screen, or split into several different feeds so you can watch multiple things at once.
As of now, the official website offers 110" and 146" models in 2K and 4K, but the pre-configured sizes are just a starting point. The Wall's modular design means the ratios can be flexible to fit your space with a flawless finish — it is near impossible to spot the seams. The 100" model requires three modules while the 146" requires four. Its second key differentiator is the MicroLED display featuring self emissive technology with no burn-in and incredible brightness that peaks at 1,600cd/m2. If we're talking about tech hierarchy, MicroLED takes the crown with OLED and LCD falling line behind it.
Samsung S95D OLED TV
The second Samsung TV on our list is Samsung's flagship OLED TV for 2024, one of the highest rated Samsung TVs for 2024 that leaves a trail of stellar user and professional reviews in its wake. Most of those reviews marvel at the TV for offering one of the brightest pictures seen in an OLED so far. It comes in 55, 65, and 77-inch models, all featuring a matte screen that is not conventionally found in OLED TVs. The panel's impressive 11.2mm thickness is made possible by shifting all input ports to the external One Connect box, which frankly makes it a win-win. Sleek design, functionality, eradication of mess, and just a singular cable leading to the TV.
Perhaps the biggest step towards innovation this model has taken is to introduce its anti-glare technology, boasting what Samsung describes as the world's first OLED glare-free certification. Since it is a QD-OLED TV, it does produce richer colors, brightness, and saturation on principle, making it an excellent choice for gamers and cinephiles alike. Speaking of which, all the big shot streaming platforms, along with the likes of Samsung Game Bar and Samsung Health are available. It retails at $3,399, far cheaper than some of products on this list but still quite expensive on the consumer scale.
LG Evo G4 OLED
The Evo G4 OLED is one of LG's most advanced OLED TVs, and Forbes even labeling this particular model as "a powerhouse gaming TV". Why, you ask? The list is long, but highlights include its 4K resolution, OLED, impressive brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and 55, 65, 77, 83, and 97-inch models. All important features to look for when buying a TV, but nothing in particular to set it above the rest, right?
Possibly, but everything comes together in a package impressive enough for the LG Evo G4 to become a PC Mag Editors Choice pick. Other features highlighted in reviews include a fantastic user-friendly WebOS 24, better color accuracy, improved MLA technology to redirect escaping light towards the screen, and AI Picture Pro for a realistic home theater experience.
The bezels are nearly non-existent, and the G4 is the first of the G series to come with a table stand. However, word on the street is that the stand isn't winning any awards in terms of reliability and sturdiness — it's a bit of a shaky character at best.
Titan Zeus
Petition for all TVs to be named with a creative flair like this one? You know it's going to be colossal before you even get past those two words.
Titan Screens, currently holds the title for the world's largest screens, and the Titan Zeus — true to its Greek god counterpart — reigns supreme with 370 inches, a waterproof design, and 4K resolution. It's so big that the designers had to sketch an elephant in front of the screen to provide contextual size comparison. If the size wasn't impressive enough, a price tag of over $1.6 million leaves most of the other entries on our list in the dust.
Of course, it doesn't stop there. You thought this marvel would use a remote? How quaint. It responds to gestures as simple as a wink and even emotions of various kinds. The company was founded when Xbox requested a large, high-quality, gaming screen, and since then, Titan has taken that legacy and continued to run with it, promising to craft screens of any size and shape you can dream of.
C Seed N1
The C Seed N1 is an outdoor TV that laughs in the face of any and all harsh weather. Unfortunately, it's also laughing at our bank account and its lack of the required $200,000.
When it's not in use, the C Seed N1 cleverly disguises itself as an architectural statement piece with a minimalistic and metallic finish. However, in just 85 seconds, this disguise wears off to reveal a 137-inch or 165-inch MicroLED screen — the same technology we witnessed on the Samsung The Wall — that can seamlessly rotate 180 degrees for optimal viewing. The MicroLED screen has a theoretical lifespan of up to 100,000 hours and double the color purity of standard LEDs.
The N1 also is capable of producing 4,000 nits of brightness, runs at a refresh rate of 3,840 Hz, and is certified for an IP65 rating. Come rain or wind, darkness or shine, the 4K screen consistently delivers peak resolution. Finally, the N1 features 100 watt coaxial speakers in the wings and the column, with the latter also featuring a built in subwoofer. What more could you ask for?
LG Signature OLED T
There's nothing quite like the aesthetics of a transparent TV, eh? At this rate, give it a few years and we'll be reporting on LG rolling out Iron Man suits. It's not the first transparent TV to be seen, but it is the first wireless transparent TV made available for purchase to the general public. We saw it on display in CES 2024, and every other item paled in comparison to the 77-inch TV model on display that was showcased with attached furniture in the form of an expansive frame with shelves on its left and bottom side.
The best part is that you're not going to be stuck with a see-through screen after shelling out an exorbitant amount of money. Whenever you want to reap the benefits of an OLED –- say with a couple of hours on your PlayStation or for movie night -– you can activate the standard opaque version by a simple click, causing a black contrast film to rise behind the transparent screen, transforming it into a traditional OLED.
Sounds like an all-round winner, but all that glitters isn't gold, and the novelty of owning a transparent screen comes at the cost of sacrificing the brightness, color efficacy, and MLA technology we'd come to love with LG'S G4 series. Thus bringing us to the question — even if it is the most advanced, does that make it the best?
Sony BRAVIA A95K OLED
The Sony A95K OLED lives up to the spectacular standards we've come to expect from Sony. This powerhouse TV — costing a little less than $3,000 for the 65" version — not only boasts the latest 4K QD-OLED screen, but also features the cutting-edge Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Max technology, which work together to elevate your viewing experience.
Sony offers the A95K model in two sizes – 55" and 65". Either variant you choose provides incredibly lifelike depth and vivid color. The A95K incorporates XR 4K Upscaling technology, which automatically enhances lower resolution video sources to near-4K quality to ensures an optimal viewing experience regardless of the original content's resolution. The QD-OLED panel also excels in various lighting conditions, making the A95K less susceptible to sunlight glare and providing superior picture quality in any environment.
For PlayStation 5 enthusiasts, the A95K offers an impressive Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature which automatically optimizes the HDR settings, delivering the best possible gaming experience without manual adjustments. All in all, the Sony BRAVIA A95K offers an exceptional viewing experience.
C SEED M1 4K
C Seed makes the list for the second time with the only foldable 4K screen in a metal frame to exist. Where the N1 was an outdoor marvel, the M1 is its indoors counterpart. Unlike the N1, though, the TV completely retracts under the floor making it virtually invisible when its not in use. With the press of a button, an aluminum column takes a few seconds to spring up from the floor like a jack-in-the-box. Nothing to impress your guests like advanced tech coming right out of the floor, right?
The technical specs of the C SEED M1 are incredible to say the least, available in three huge variants of 103, 137 and 165-inches. The M1 4K is built with the latest 4K MicroLED technology. Additionally, you also get HDR Plus and Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology that combine to give you a remarkable viewing experience that's pretty amazing. The M1 4K also boasts C SEED signature Onboard Audio that perfectly complements the visual experience.