LG Debuts Impressive Transparent OLED TV, But Price Is Still A Big Question Mark

Televisions have been a fixture of the modern living room for nearly a century now, but when it comes to coordinating a room's decor, having a giant black rectangle between all of your carefully selected furniture and decorations can put a bit of a damper on the process. Previously, the only way to really mitigate this problem would be to use your TV as a digital picture frame, but with LG's newest development, that practice may become a thing of the past.

In a post on the brand's official newsroom blog, LG revealed its first — and possibly the world's first — wholly transparent television set: the LG Signature OLED T. Using a state-of-the-art 4K OLED screen alongside LG's Zero Connect Box for wireless audio and visual transmission, the OLED T is a phantasmal TV that can sit comfortably just about anywhere in a room.

"An incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation, LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers brand-new screen experiences, plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning OLED technology," said Park Hyoung-sei, LG Home Entertainment Company president. "LG's transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what's possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry."