LG Debuts Impressive Transparent OLED TV, But Price Is Still A Big Question Mark
Televisions have been a fixture of the modern living room for nearly a century now, but when it comes to coordinating a room's decor, having a giant black rectangle between all of your carefully selected furniture and decorations can put a bit of a damper on the process. Previously, the only way to really mitigate this problem would be to use your TV as a digital picture frame, but with LG's newest development, that practice may become a thing of the past.
In a post on the brand's official newsroom blog, LG revealed its first — and possibly the world's first — wholly transparent television set: the LG Signature OLED T. Using a state-of-the-art 4K OLED screen alongside LG's Zero Connect Box for wireless audio and visual transmission, the OLED T is a phantasmal TV that can sit comfortably just about anywhere in a room.
"An incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation, LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers brand-new screen experiences, plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning OLED technology," said Park Hyoung-sei, LG Home Entertainment Company president. "LG's transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what's possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry."
Are you ready for an invisible TV?
As LG explains, when the OLED T is powered off, it becomes an almost completely transparent box — it's still obviously visible so nobody bumps into it, but you can also see right through it to the other side. You can place the OLED T against or on the wall as you normally would with a TV, but you can also place it on a standing or floating shelf in the middle of a room. Thanks to the wireless transmission provided by the Zero Connect Box, you don't have to see a massive tangle of wires snaking out from behind it.
When powered on, the OLED T can render both video and still images in stunning 4K quality thanks to LG's Alpha 11 AI Processor. Transparent images, in particular, will appear on the screen while still showing what's behind it, creating an impressive artistic centerpiece. If you're concerned about the quality of the picture, don't worry — the OLED T has a contrast filter that activates with a button press, solidifying the screen and giving you a proper view.
LG will be showing off the OLED T at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show from January 9-12. It is not currently known how much LG will be charging for this device, though based on previous LG innovations like the $100,000 rolling OLED, it probably won't be cheap.