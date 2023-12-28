LG's 2024 QNED TV Lineup Includes A 98-Inch Behemoth And An Even Bigger Focus On AI
In a press release published on Thursday, LG announced its 2024 QNED quantum dot and QNED Mini LED TVs. The big takeaway appears to be that LG is expanding its lineup to include more screen sizes, going up to 98 inches, as well as upgrades to the company's AI Picture Pro image tuning and AI Sound Pro virtual surround sound features thanks to the α8 AI Processor.
The centerpiece of the new lineup is the 98-inch model that joins the line, which also includes panels measuring at 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86 inches. Outside of LG's $30,000-plus Signature M series, which includes a 97-inch panel, the South Korean company's current TVs top off at 86 inches. The new TVs will be spotlighted at LG's booth at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, held from January 9 through January 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Full details
LG claims that the AI Picture Pro image tuning uses deep learning to improve image fidelity in various ways. As laid out in the press release, AI Picture Pro can distinguish faces, objects, and backgrounds from each other, with small details being particularly emphasized. Functionally speaking, LG says that the Dynamic Tone Mapping feature divides the picture into a grid of separate "blocks" that it does real-time analysis on to determine the brightest and darkest sections of the image.
As for AI Sound Pro, LG describes it as producing "virtual" 9.1.2 surround sound — a la a soundbar's pseudo-surround sound modes — when using the TV's built-in speakers. If you also have an LG sound bar, the included WOW Orchestra technology uses both sets of speakers together to create a more immersive surround sound environment. The new TVs are particularly thin, measuring at just 29mm. In terms of smart TV functionality, it includes an updated version of LG's webOS platform; in addition to its native apps, LG's TVs are among the rare devices that support both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast to allow users to cast from phones, tablets, and computers.