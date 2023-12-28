LG's 2024 QNED TV Lineup Includes A 98-Inch Behemoth And An Even Bigger Focus On AI

In a press release published on Thursday, LG announced its 2024 QNED quantum dot and QNED Mini LED TVs. The big takeaway appears to be that LG is expanding its lineup to include more screen sizes, going up to 98 inches, as well as upgrades to the company's AI Picture Pro image tuning and AI Sound Pro virtual surround sound features thanks to the α8 AI Processor.

The centerpiece of the new lineup is the 98-inch model that joins the line, which also includes panels measuring at 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86 inches. Outside of LG's $30,000-plus Signature M series, which includes a 97-inch panel, the South Korean company's current TVs top off at 86 inches. The new TVs will be spotlighted at LG's booth at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, held from January 9 through January 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.