C Seed's N1 Outdoor TV Looks Incredible, But It Costs As Much As A House

If you're in the market for a new outdoor TV, C Seed has a compelling product for you, provided you can afford it. You won't be able to take out a mortgage on the C Seed N1, but it costs $233,000 — as much as a house. You might feel the high cost of the N1 is justified, however, when visitors to your home mistake it for a work of modern art.

The gorgeous, minimalist design of the N1 comes from the same Austria-based company as the award-winning C SEED 201 TV by Porsche Design Studio. The N1 has a beautiful metallic finish and a sleek, narrow base that seems to defy the laws of gravity as it holds up the N1's massive screen, which comes in two sizes: 137-inch and 165-inch.

The TV won't take up that much space in your yard when you're not using it, though. Its vast screen unfolds from the base, rising three meters in just one minute, with its five MicroLED panels seamlessly forming a full display less than 30 seconds later. High-resolution sensors are used to hide any gaps between its panels. The N1 is weather-resistant and built to last outdoors without risking damage from rain, snow, or seawater. It even uses sensors to monitor the wind and temperature.