C Seed's N1 Outdoor TV Looks Incredible, But It Costs As Much As A House
If you're in the market for a new outdoor TV, C Seed has a compelling product for you, provided you can afford it. You won't be able to take out a mortgage on the C Seed N1, but it costs $233,000 — as much as a house. You might feel the high cost of the N1 is justified, however, when visitors to your home mistake it for a work of modern art.
The gorgeous, minimalist design of the N1 comes from the same Austria-based company as the award-winning C SEED 201 TV by Porsche Design Studio. The N1 has a beautiful metallic finish and a sleek, narrow base that seems to defy the laws of gravity as it holds up the N1's massive screen, which comes in two sizes: 137-inch and 165-inch.
The TV won't take up that much space in your yard when you're not using it, though. Its vast screen unfolds from the base, rising three meters in just one minute, with its five MicroLED panels seamlessly forming a full display less than 30 seconds later. High-resolution sensors are used to hide any gaps between its panels. The N1 is weather-resistant and built to last outdoors without risking damage from rain, snow, or seawater. It even uses sensors to monitor the wind and temperature.
When is it available?
The Outdoor N1 is only available directly from C Seed, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2024. Rest assured that if you spend six figures on the Outdoor N1 TV, you'll at least get an impressive display for your money.
The 4K display is built to be seen even in direct sunlight, with 4,000 nits of brightness, and can rotate 180 degrees, so you should be able to watch TV anywhere outside. The ultra-high-definition TV also features HDR10+ support, 16-bit color processing, a refresh rate of 3,840 Hz, and a 7,000:1 contrast ratio. The sound of the N1 also matches its visuals: the N1 is built to be an all-in-one unit that eschews the need for additional audio equipment. A soundbar is organically integrated into its frame, and the unit has two built-in 100-watt broadband coaxial speakers and a subwoofer integrated into its column, with another two coaxial speakers in each wing. This helps create surround sound between 5.1 and 9.2 channels, perfect for a complete outdoor theatrical experience.
Between the size and sound of the N1, you could set up the TV at the end of your driveway and have your own personal drive-in movie theater. If all this appeals to you, and you have nearly a quarter of a million dollars to spend, you can order C Seed's N1 Outdoor TV today.