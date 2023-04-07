Whatever Happened To Rollable TVs (And Why Are They So Expensive)?

For all the excitement about rollable TVs, phones, and other flexible screens, the technology seems oddly absent from the overall electronics marketplace. Flip phones have made a recent resurgence, and while that's in the neighborhood of a flexible screen, those light, fabric-like "rollables" — several of which made it to the prototype stage — never made it to mainstream production. What gives?

At first, investigation seems to yield more questions than answers. The leader in the rollable display field was unquestionably LG, and the company's inability to bring a rollable screen to market likely had more to do with positioning the screen as part of LG's doomed smartphone division.

Indeed, LG hasn't given up on flexible screens. The company showed off a wild stretchable micro-LED display in March 2023, and still sells what the LG website calls "the world's first and only rollable TV."

What technical or business factors limited the much-hyped flexible screen to a single product at just one manufacturer?