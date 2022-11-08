LG's New Stretchable Screen Makes Foldable Displays Look Boring

LG may have given up its smartphone dreams, but the company continues to be among the leading manufacturers of high-quality displays. LG's display-making subsidiary — LG Display — is among the leading suppliers of displays to various companies, including biggies like Sony and Apple. In fact, if you use a mainstream consumer electronics product with an OLED panel, chances are high that they're either sourced from LG or Samsung.

Along with Samsung Display — LG's display division has often been in the news for pioneering several display innovations ranging from transparent OLED screens to foldable and rollable displays. Earlier this year, LG was in the news again after it debuted the world's largest OLED screen (measuring 97-inches) called the LG OLED.EX. While LG could not bring its rollable smartphone concept to fruition due to closing down its smartphone division, the company is now hoping to become a pioneer in an entirely new display concept.

LG Display recently showcased what it claims to be the world's first high-resolution stretchable display. LG claims that this new panel is the first in the industry to achieve 20% stretchability with a pixel density of 100 PPI.